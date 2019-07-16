Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Strikes Delivery Deal with DoorDash -- 4th Update

DoorDash Inc. will start making deliveries from McDonald's Corp. restaurants in Houston later this month, a blow to Uber Technologies Inc. relationship with the burger giant as the only company currently ferrying its food to customers in the U.S.

The move comes as companies, including Uber's Uber Eats, jockey for share in the fast-growing business to deliver food to customers' homes and offices. Investors have poured money into startups including DoorDash and PostMates Inc., a rival service that filed earlier this year to list its shares publicly.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Blue Apron Adds Beyond Meat to Its Menu -- Market Talk

08:18 ET - Blue Apron will feature plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat on its menu. Blue Apron said Beyond Meat recipes will be included on its two-serving plan starting in August, and customers can begin placing orders now. The first Blue Apron x Beyond Meat recipes will feature Beyond Meat's new Beyond Burger. Blue Apron will continue to feature Beyond Meat products on future menus. Shares of Blue Apron were up 6% to $8.12 premarket, while Beyond Meat shares rose 0.8% to $167.95. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

Soybeans Take Brunt of Weather Disappointment

Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.5% to $9.06 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as traders sold off grains in reaction to slight improvements in crop conditions for corn and soybeans.

Corn for December delivery fell 1.3% to $4.41 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery fell 0.1% to $5.07 1/2 a bushel.

Evogene Refocuses Corn Disease Collaboration With Bayer

Evogene said its corn disease resistance research collaboration with the Crop Science Division of Bayer AG is being refocused on identifying genome editing targets for evaluation against a broad range of corn diseases.

The amended agreement follows positive results in corn stalk rot fungal disease control, biotechnology company Evogene said.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Drop Amid Large Spread Between Prices -- Market Talk

15:48 ET - August lean hog futures finish down 1.3% to 79.05 cents per pound. While movement of the futures contract was partially in reaction to indications out of the Trump Administration that negotiations of a trade deal with China are not close to fruition, the bigger issue is the spread between cash and future prices, says Mark Schultz of Northstar Commodity. As of Monday, hog carcass prices averaged $68.45 per hundredweight--or 68.45 cents per pound, more than 10 cents less than August futures. Therefore, futures have a lot of room to move down, Schultz says. "August [futures have] very little hope of going up," he adds. August live cattle futures, meanwhile, finish down 0.3% to $1.08225 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 16 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jul 16       +$  3.46            +$ 30.24 
Jul 15       -$  0.92            +$ 24.25 
Jul 12       -$  2.52            +$ 21.86 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  104.5 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select   96.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 34 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.93, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 5 cents per hundred pounds, to $189.16. The total load count was 151. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.79, to $74.47 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.77% 59.08 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.30% 435.25 End-of-day quote.21.13%
EVOGENE LTD 2.81% 542 Delayed Quote.-31.88%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 140.95 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 108.15 End-of-day quote.-13.08%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.99% 308.5 End-of-day quote.1.76%
SOYBEANS FUTURES (ZS) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.58% 887.5 End-of-day quote.3.48%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.96% 507.5 End-of-day quote.3.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
05:23pPemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output -- Update
DJ
05:21pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:30pCanadian dollar weakens against the greenback as oil prices fall
RE
04:27pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
04:23pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
04:22pOil falls as Iran tensions seen easing
RE
04:21pPemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 16
DJ
12:40pCanadian Pacific beats on higher crude shipments, cost control
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About