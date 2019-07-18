LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Spring Rains Still Bogging Down ADM -- Market Talk

1016 ET - The unrelenting spring showers that kept Midwest farmers from sowing a timely crop are continuing to challenge agricultural conglomerate Archer Daniels Midland, Credit Suisse analysts say. In particularly hard-hit areas, like eastern Corn Belt states, the projected hit to this year's harvest is driving corn prices sharply higher, cutting into processing margins for ADM's ethanol plants and its grain-shipping operations, Credit Suisse figures. ADM's crop insurance business is also likely to see heavy claims from farmers facing unplanted fields. Profits from soybean processing still look good, but CS expects ADM to temper its profit outlook for the full year, which has been to meet or exceed 2018's $3.50 a share. Shares slip 1.1%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farmers, Farm Banks Squeezed in Weak Agricultural Economy -- Market Talk

1002 ET - Financial stress is mounting across the Farm Belt, according to a slew of fresh data from US banks. A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City shows the share of troubled farm loans has grown in recent years, totaling 8% at the largest agricultural banks. Total farm debt is also on the rise, thanks recently to increased real estate debt. A multiyear stretch of low incomes has led more farmers to carry over debt from year to year, and to secure that outstanding debt with farmland. Farm real estate debt has grown 47% since 2013, though the Fed says stable farmland values continue to support the farm economy. Still, payment rates on farm loans continue to decline, and high loan demand has squeezed available funds at many farm banks. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Pork Exporting to China Continues, But No New Sales -- Market Talk

09:22 ET - The USDA's export sales report this morning showed no new sales of pork to China again this week, but continued to show higher exports -- making it a mixed bag for livestock traders watching hog futures. Exports of pork for the week ending July 11 totaled 36,800 metric tons, up 47% from the previous week and 42% from the prior 4-week average.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Reverse Course, Cattle Stays Depressed -- Market Talk

14:58 ET - Despite falling to begin trading today, August hog futures turn the corner and reverse course. The contract finishes the day up 1%, to 82.775 cents per pound--the highest close in roughly one month. Hog futures have risen for two days in a row now. Cattle futures fell though, with the October live cattle contract dropping 0.5% to $1.08250 per pound amid slack demand for US-product. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 18 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 18 -$ 2.24 +$ 32.16 Jul 17 +$ 1.89 +$ 31.90 Jul 16 +$ 3.46 +$ 30.24 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 95.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 77 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.34, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 27 cents per hundred pounds, to $188.61. The total load count was 135. Wholesale pork prices rose 12 cents, to $75.36 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.