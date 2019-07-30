LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Pork Prices Rising Again in China: Rabobank -- Market Talk

0756 GMT - There are signs that Chinese pork prices are starting to move up, with live hog prices in July up 15% on-month, and 40% higher on-year, says Rabobank in a note. "The price increase does not only reflect the supply shortage buy also producers holding back pigs to take advantage of anticipated price increases later in the year," it says. With new cases of African swine fever being reported, herd loss as a percentage of total livestock across the country is estimated at over 40% as of July, Rabobank says; For the whole year, the herd loss could exceed 50% on a year-over-year basis. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Shares of Beyond Meat Rise After Monday's Drop

Investors are buying shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), reversing Monday's declines.

Shares of the plant-based protein company opened at $188.50 on Tuesday after dropping 5.4% on Monday and falling in after-hours trading after the company said it would sell an additional 3.25 million shares.

Ohio Farmers Face Lean Year, Hard Decisions After Spring Floods -- Update

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio -- American farmers are reeling after unrelenting rain delayed planting across the Midwest while trade battles continue to drag down exports and crop prices. Now, the prospect of another lean year is spreading farmers' pain to the agricultural suppliers, traders and food makers that depend on them.

Wood County, south of Toledo in Ohio's northwestern corner, is usually among the state's biggest crop-producing areas. This summer, it is among the Farm Belt's hardest hit. About 131,000 acres lay unplanted this month, nearly half the county's total, according to estimates from the county's Farm Service Agency. Only one in five cornfields has a crop growing.

Bayer Warns on Crop Weakness as Roundup Plaintiffs Rise -- Update

BERLIN -- Bayer AG warned that severe weather impacting its crop-science division could strain its ability to hit full-year sales targets, adding to fresh concerns about the company's troubled acquisition of Monsanto last year.

The German chemical and pharmaceutical giant is grappling with the effects of what analysts say has been one of the worst crop planting seasons in the U.S. on record.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Fall Over 3% for Second Day -- Market Talk

16:00 ET - October hog futures on the CME closed down 3.2% to 74 cents per pound -- partially due to traders squaring their books ahead of the end of the month, but also because of signs that the recent run-up in cash prices looks to be slowing down. "The close was disappointing as the market caught a big wave of selling in the last 10 minutes of trading," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. The USDA National Daily Direct cash hog price fell 21 cents lower this morning. Meanwhile, October live cattle futures dropped 0.3% to $1.09075 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 30 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 30 -$ 2.95 +$ 53.68 Jul 29 -$ 13.52 +$ 47.94 Jul 26 -$ 5.22 +$ 49.06 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 96.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 77 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.03, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.37 per hundred pounds, to $191.13. The total load count was 127. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.67, to $85.37 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.