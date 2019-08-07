LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Wendy's Sees Revenue Growth, Beats Adjusted EPS Estimates

Wendy's Co. (WEN) reported an increase in second quarter revenue as the company saw increased sales at its restaurants and an increase in franchise royalties.

The fast food restaurant chain reported earnings of 14 cents a share, up from 12 cents a share a year prior. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated earnings of 17 cents a share.

For the rest of the year, the company backed systemwide sales growth of 3% to 4% and adjusted earnings growth of 3.5% to 7%. The company said that it is on track to achieve 2020 systemwide sales of $11.5 billion.

China Deals 'Body Blow' to Struggling U.S. Farm Belt

The U.S. Farm Belt braced for deeper pain from the escalating trade battle between the world's two biggest economies after China said it would suspend all imports of U.S. agricultural goods.

China's move will affect farmers raising fuzzy green soybean pods in Illinois, milking cows in California and feeding hogs in North Carolina, all of whom have seen business suffer as a result of tariffs that Chinese officials implemented last year.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Grain Traders Protest Looser GMO Crop Rules -- Market Talk

10:20 ET - Trade groups representing grain-trading giants like Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus push back on the Trump administration's proposal to loosen regulations for approving new genetically engineered crops. Farm commodity traders support biotech crops in general, but warn that speeding new varieties to market--before major crop-importing countries grant their own approvals--could lead those countries to block imports of US crops, snarling global trade flows. It's happened before: In late 2013 China blocked US corn after detecting unapproved GMO varieties, costing grain companies hundreds of millions of dollars. The Trump administration's June proposal "risks undermining consumer acceptance and international regulatory recognition of APHIS's regulatory oversight," say officials from the National Grain and Feed Association and other agribusinessgroups. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

New Chick-fil-A Stores Hurt Traffic at McDonald's, Burger King -- Market Talk

08:16 ET - New Chick-fil-A restaurants sink traffic at nearby fast-food options for at least a year after they open, according to a Gordon Haskett Research Advisors analysis, illustrating the threat the chicken specialist poses to publicly traded restaurant companies. In the six months following the debut of a Chick-fil-A in eight cities around the US last year, customer traffic weakened 5.4% at locations from Wendy's, 4.4% at Burger King and 1.5% at McDonald's located close to the new Chick-fil-A stores, according to the analysis, which is based on data from mobile devices. The declines moderated in the second six months after the openings, but show how Chick-fil-A's growth is challenging other fast-food chains. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finishes Higher on Less-Volatile Day -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Volatility calmed down Wednesday after big swings on Monday and Tuesday. October lean hog futures on the CME finished trading up 3.5% to 66.85 cents per pound, a smaller move than in the last two days. "Futures have been at a strong discount to cash and this started to shift, which brought us higher futures," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "A simple recovery from over-sold indications aided futures as well." October live cattle futures also finished higher, up 0.2% to $1.0645 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 7 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 7 +$ 23.01 +$ 57.76 Aug 6 +$ 19.89 +$ 57.76 Aug 5 +$ 19.16 +$ 55.94 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 105.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 71 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.49, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 6 cents per hundred pounds, to $192.71. The total load count was 152. Wholesale pork prices were flat at $87.27 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.