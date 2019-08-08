LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

New Hog Sales Reported by USDA -- Market Talk

09:55 ET - While news of Chinese buyers halting purchases of US agriculture has been a weight on hog futures this week, the USDA reports that for the week ending August 1, China purchased 1,400 metric tons of US pork. While the number isn't much, traders may take this is as a sign that China is not done with US pork yet as they continue their struggle with African swine fever. "I believe we're starting to see the positive effects of ASF on global protein demand as of this week's numbers, especially if we see it again next week," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. October (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Kraft Heinz Cites Higher Pork Belly Prices as Profits Drop -- Market Talk

09:38 ET - In its earnings release Kraft Heinz cites higher bacon prices as a factor impacting the sales and income from its US business segment. In 1H of the year, net sales at the Chicago-based company fell 5% compared with the first two quarters of 2018 to $12.37B. Pork belly prices, however, have been on the rise, and are currently selling near $160 per hundredweight, nearly double the cost of a hog carcass, according to USDA pricing data. Kraft Heinz says that it balanced out higher bacon prices with lower prices for nuts, dairy, and coffee. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Kraft Heinz Impairment Charge Hits Cheese, Meats -- Market Talk

08:42 ET - Part of the $744M in impairment charges Kraft Heinz says it has recorded relate to its refrigerated business in the US, which offers products like blocks and slices of cheese as well as various meats. The company said in its last annual report that the business faced higher supply chain costs and pricing pressure because the company expected it would have to spend more on marketing. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

STORIES OF INTEREST

StarKist, Facing $100 Million Cartel Fine, Says It Can't Pay

The U.S. government's campaign to punish StarKist Co. and other canned tuna producers for price fixing could be pushing the company's finances to the breaking point.

StarKist can't pay the Justice Department's proposed $100 million criminal fine while also compensating customers suing over the antitrust conspiracy, StarKist lawyer Niall Lynch said Wednesday in a hearing in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Grain Market Gears Up for Bullish WASDE -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - While weather was a factor in grain trading on the CBOT today, also affecting prices were expectations for Monday's WASDE report from the USDA. Market participants appear to expect positive news out of. However, the report may need to release blockbuster news in order to trigger a sustained rally, says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "A bullish surprise would be expected to trip computer buying, but sustaining that rally takes conviction, and that conviction will need a stronger flow of sustained supportive data," says Suderman. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corteva Shuffles Seeds in Tough Farming Year -- Market Talk

10:02 ET - Corteva and other crop seed suppliers have had to contend with lower sales and returns after springtime rains prevented many farmers from planting, but BMO analysts say DowDuPont's former agricultural unit is making moves to prevent inventories from building up. Corteva saw soybean supplies building early in the year, with farmers favoring corn, and directed some of its lower-quality seeds toward processing, BMO says. After farmers returned corn seed that couldn't be planted, Corteva is banking it for potential sale next year, since the company's own US seed product will likely produce less corn given the weather problems. Corteva expects the US seed market generally to decline 2% this year, with pesticides down 1%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Higher on Strong Cash Markets -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Both lean hog and live cattle futures notch an uptick on the CME, fueled by spot cash prices that have been trading higher than futures, particularly on the hog side. "Livestock futures were mostly higher today as that market tried to gain on strong cash markets," Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "Livestock futures have been trading at a discount to the cash and this needs to correct." October hog futures finished at 67.875 cents a pound, up 1.5%, while October cattle gain 0.3% at $1.0675. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 8 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 8 +$ 28.10 +$ 58.82 Aug 7 +$ 23.01 +$ 57.76 Aug 6 +$ 19.89 +$ 57.76 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 105.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 96.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 39 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.88, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 34 cents per hundred pounds, to $192.37. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices fell 49 cents, to $87.76 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.