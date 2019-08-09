Log in
News : Commodities
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/09/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Trump Casts Doubt on Next Round of China Talks

WASHINGTON -- President Trump raised the possibility that trade talks with China could break off again, causing stocks to fall.

In comments to reporters on Friday, Mr. Trump indicated the U.S. was prepared for the talks to be canceled. They were tentatively set to take place in Washington next month.

"We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September. If we do, that's fine. If we don't, that's fine. But it's time that somebody does what we're doing," he said, referring to tariffs and other measures the U.S. has taken against China over trade.

Burger King Parent Slides As 3G Sells Shares -- Market Talk

09:51 ET - Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, down 4.5% in New York trading after top investor 3G Capital says in a filing that it's selling 20M shares. The sale represents 10.5% of the investment firm's position in the company, though 3G Capital will still own 36.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares, according to Baird. The sale comes as one of 3G's other big food investments, Kraft Heinz, plunged on its disappointing 1Q and 2Q earnings and lack of forward guidance. "We find the timing somewhat interesting in the sense that 3G's announced sale of stock in QSR is coming on the same day in which shares of Kraft-Heinz closed at a multi-year low," Baird says. Kraft Heinz is currently off 2.5%, after falling more that 8% on Thursday. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Climate Researchers Push Changes in Diet (August 8)

Climate experts meeting in Geneva recommended changes to the foods people eat and farm in an effort to stave off the disruptive effects of rising global temperatures, while growers and major food producers attempt to adapt.

People should consider eating more vegetables and less meat, the researchers said Thursday. The switch may help slow greenhouse-gas emissions, they said, because farming vegetables releases less greenhouse gases than livestock production.

Beyond Meat Blitzes Into Restaurants and the Rest of the Pack Is Playing Catch-Up -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods continue their blitz of North American quick-service restaurants.

Privately held Subway restaurants announced Wednesday a partnership with Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) to test Beyond Meat-ball subs at 685 participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Barron's tried to find one of those 685 units in Manhattan and failed.

That left us eating lunch on Thursday at a Restaurant Brands (QSR) Burger King outlet, which rolled out the Impossible Whopper in New York recently. Barron's ordered a No. 3 combo, so our Whopper came with fries and a Coke. It was tasty, but we like Whoppers.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Tread Water to Finish Week -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - Lean-hog and live-cattle futures finish the week not much changed from where they started. Hogs cap the week 7.3% higher, but only after hog futures plummeted in reaction to the Chinese devaluation of the yuan. Had the price not tanked over the weekend, then hogs would have only risen 1.9% this week. Meanwhile, live cattle fell 0.6% for the week. For the day, hog futures were down 1.3% to 66.975 cents per pound, while cattle was unchanged at $1.0675 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 9 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
Aug  9       +$ 30.62            +$ 60.60 
Aug  8       +$ 28.10            +$ 58.82 
Aug  7       +$ 23.01            +$ 57.76 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  105.0 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select   97.8 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 51 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.37, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.44 per hundred pounds, to $193.81. The total load count was 100. Wholesale pork prices rose 83 cents, to $88.59 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

