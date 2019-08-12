LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Chicken Firms Take Wing on Rosier Corn Outlook -- Market Talk

12:29 ET - Meat companies, poultry farmers and cattle ranchers have spent the past few months fretting over a short US corn crop that could boost their feed costs by hundreds of millions of dollars, but a USDA survey gives them some breathing room. Though the USDA still sees lower corn yields across much of the Midwest, they're looking better than a month ago, and overall corn production only looks 4% below 2018's total, the USDA says. Poultry company Pilgrim's Pride rises 1.1% and rival Sanderson Farms climbs 2.7%. Tyson Foods, grappling with a fire at one of its beef plants, ekes out a 0.1% increase. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Tyson Plant Fire to Tighten US Beef Supply -- Market Talk

08:33 ET - A fire that shut Tyson Foods' Garden City, Kan. beef-processing plant over the weekend is set to tighten US beef supplies and boost profit margins for rivals. The plant had employed more than 3,000 people and processed 6,000 cattle per day, representing roughly 5% of total US beef processing capacity, according to Stephens analysts. The hit to beef production will boost profitability for Tyson's rivals in beef, like JBS, Cargill and National Beef, and will likely make Tyson's other beef plants more profitable, though it's unclear whether that will offset the absence of the western Kansas plant, Stephens says. Tyson shares down slightly in premarket trading. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Smithfield Foods Joins Plant-Based Foods Race -- Market Talk

14:43 ET - For meatpackers, this summer's must-have accessory is a plant-based meat replacement. Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, is the latest to debut an animal-free product line that it's calling Pure Farmland, built around soy-based burgers, meatballs and breakfast patties that Smithfield says are gluten and dairy-free as well. Smithfield says it's targeting "flexitarians" who aim to reduce but not eliminate their meat consumption, and the effort by the Chinese-owned, Virginia-based company follows efforts by Tyson Foods and JBS to tap the plant-based wave driven by upstarts Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Foodservice Co's Take Plant-Based Meats to Ballparks/Hospitals -- Market Talk

15:55 ET - If the abundance of plant-based burgers at restaurants and grocery stores isn't enough, foodservice companies are filling in the gaps. Aramark talked up some current Beyond Meat items and others in development, including a gumbo bowl for hospital menus that uses Beyond Sausage. And baseball fans can try a Caribbean-inspired option at Minute Maid Park, with black beans, avocado, pineapple and Sriracha, or the Beyond Sausage Brat Original at Citi Field. Meanwhile, Sodexo said last week that it would debut a new product line using the Impossible Burger at over 1,500 U.S. locations, including schools, health facilities and corporate sites. Items include a sausage muffin sandwich, sausage gravy and biscuits and a steakhouse burger. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Finishes Lower, Hogs Lose Most of Gains -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - October cattle futures on the CME maintain their downward movement, finishing limit-down 2.8% lower at $1.0375 per pound. The move lower happened this morning, in reaction to a fire at Tyson Foods' slaughter facility in Kansas which is expected to hit cattle prices--as the plant was responsible for roughly 5% of US beef production. Meanwhile, October lean hogs, after starting the day nearly 3% higher, give back most of its gains, closing up only 0.2% at 67.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 12 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 12 +$ 37.22 +$ 61.44 Aug 9 +$ 30.62 +$ 60.60 Aug 8 +$ 28.10 +$ 58.82 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 105.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $2.25 per hundred pounds, to $218.62, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.98 per hundred pounds, to $197.79. The total load count was 151. Wholesale pork prices rose 39 cents, to $88.98 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.