Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Target Sees Food As Part Of Its Daily Bread -- Market Talk

12:44 ET - Target executives believe food and beverage will be a crucial part of its growth. The company will launch its own private-label food brand, dubbed Good & Gather, next month. About three quarters of its customer baskets have a food item in it, says Brian Cornell on a call with reporters. "Food is really important to our guests," he says. "They tell us that all the time." Target shares surge 20% following better-than-expected 2Q earnings and a raised outlook. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; mskimberlychin)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Ethanol Data Bearish for Corn -- Market Talk

11:45 ET - Ethanol production dropped this week by 22,000 barrels to 1 million barrels per day, the EIA says. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories also fell by 516,000 barrels to 23.4 million barrels. Traders are more concerned about the decrease in production this week, says Terry Reilly of Futures International, calling the data bearish for US corn futures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

USDA Officials Leave Crop Tour After Death Threat

Officials from the Agriculture Department left an annual crop tour after receiving a death threat against one of its staff members.

Hubert Hamer, an administrator with the USDA's statistical department, said Wednesday that an employee was threatened on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, a trip across seven Midwestern states this week to estimate the size and health of this year's corn and soybean crops.

FUTURES MARKETS

17:08 ET - Cattle futures on the CME closed at $1.00225 a pound, while lean hogs closed down to 63.3 cents a pound. Despite recent woes with the fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Kansas, domestic demand is still good, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 21 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 21       +$ 20.66            +$ 41.55 
Aug 20       +$ 19.89            +$ 46.63 
Aug 19       +$ 20.40            +$ 49.21 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  113.2 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  105.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 4 cents per hundred pounds, to $241.74, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.43 per hundred pounds, to $215.70. The total load count was 105. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.36, to $79.73 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.69% 1.35 End-of-day quote.3.09%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 362.5 End-of-day quote.-1.07%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 137.35 End-of-day quote.-8.43%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.36% 63.525 End-of-day quote.6.56%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 102.7 End-of-day quote.-18.43%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
TARGET CORPORATION 20.43% 103 Delayed Quote.55.85%
TYSON FOODS 1.76% 89.79 Delayed Quote.68.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
09:10pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08:21pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:58pAlberta's smaller oil producers eye output boost after curbs lifted
RE
05:26pU.S. lawmakers say tariffs on EU olive oil pit Trump trade policy against demand
RE
04:36pCorn, Soybean Prices Rise as Yields Are Seen Falling
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:10pIllinois corn yields seen below average but improve as tour scouts go West
RE
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 21
DJ
03:24pOil steadies as U.S. crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise
RE
03:14pOil steadies as U.S. crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group