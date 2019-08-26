LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Beyond Meat Takes a Fresh Run at Chicken -- Market Talk

09:29 ET - Beyond Meat's plan to launch a plant-based fried chicken in an Atlanta KFC is a new attempt by the meat alternative maker to crack the poultry code. Beyond, mainly known for its burgers, previously sold frozen chicken strips in grocery stores but pulled those earlier this year because they "weren't delivering the same plant-based meat experience as some of our more popular products," Beyond says. Beef production tends to have a bigger environmental impact than poultry, but chicken remains the most-consumed meat in the US. Meat giant Tyson Foods this month began rolling out its own plant-based nuggets in grocery stores. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Trump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff

BIARRITZ, France -- President Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China and struck a more conciliatory note on the final day of the Group of Seven summit, where world leaders have pressured him to de-escalate the trade war.

Mr. Trump also said he was open to meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under certain circumstances, as French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint news conference Monday that he hoped the two leaders would speak in the coming weeks.

Kraft Heinz Tries To Highlight Growth Focus With New Job -- Market Talk

1525 ET - Kraft Heinz is trying to signal it is serious about generating faster growth by creating a new chief growth officer role, which will be filled by Nina Barton, an executive who currently oversees the Canada business and digital initiatives, analysts say. Her appointment to the new job shows the company is focused on "turning the business around organically as the top priority, rather than exploring other strategic solutions such as a break-up or a sale," Guggenheim Securities says. Getting there won't be easy. Excluding the impact from deals and currency fluctuations, sales weakened about 2% in the first half. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

US, China Trade Salvos Dim Hopes for Quick Deal -- Market Talk

11:29 ET - The latest exchange of blows in the trade battle between the US and China have dashed hopes for a near-term resolution and "will further sap global business and investor confidence," S&P says. The US and China raised tariffs on one another Friday, and President Trump also told US companies that do business with China to explore relocating. The US had a goods and services trade deficit of $378.6B with China last year, according to the US Trade Representative. While the tariffs thus far have been limited to goods, S&P warns that the dispute could spill over into the services arena, where the US currently enjoys a trade surplus with China. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Hog Futures Finish at Limit High; Cattle Rise Over $1/lb -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - Hog futures on CBOT close at a limit high of 4.5 cents a pound higher--a 7.6% uptick to 63.8 cents. The main driver for the massive uptick was talk from President Trump about a trade deal with Japan, as well as the pushing ahead of talks with China. Both options would create demand for US meat, something that the US livestock market needs. "We have been at a severe disadvantage to our competitors who have remained in the [Trans-Pacific Partnership] as they are able to export more pork to Japan that we are without the impact of higher tariffs," independent trader Dan Norcini says. Meanwhile, cattle closed at over $1, the third time in the last 10 CME sessions that it has done so. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 26 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 26 +$ 23.74 +$ 37.08 Aug 23 +$ 26.79 +$ 39.27 Aug 22 +$ 24.34 +$ 40.16 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 111.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 54 cents per hundred pounds, to $238.06, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.05 per hundred pounds, to $211.66. The total load count was 87. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.02, to $77.65 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.