LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Conagra Sets Goals for Better Treatment of Broiler Chickens -- Market Talk

10:42 ET - Conagra Brands is taking steps to implement higher standards for the treatment of broiler chickens in its supply-chain sourcing practices, collaborating with the Humane Society to expand its existing broiler-chicken policy. Conagra's goals include improving lighting and litter quality and providing its birds with more space to perform natural behaviors by 2024. Conagra also plans to track supplier compliance via third-party auditing. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Corteva Touts US Roots at Farm Show -- Market Talk

14:59 ET - Politicians have talked up farmers' patriotism as the US agriculture sector bears the brunt of trade-policy retaliations, and crop-seed supplier Corteva aims to tap the same sentiment. "American to the core" say t-shirts and gift bags handed out by the company at the annual Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., drawing a distinction between US-based Corteva, spun out this year from industrial conglomerate DowDuPont, and its biggest competitors. The merger spree that formed DowDuPont also included rival US seed maker Monsanto's sale to Germany's Bayer, and Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta's sale to China National Chemical Corp. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Soybeans Give Up Ground as Trade Picture Stays Muddled

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.9% at $8.59 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders uneasy following mixed signals about U.S. trade negotiations with China.

Corn for December delivery lost 0.5% to $3.66 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4.76 3/4 a bushel.

Papa John's Taps Arby's Head as CEO--3rd Update

Papa John's International Inc. hired Arby's President Rob Lynch as its chief executive, the pizza chain's second change at the top in less than two years amid falling sales and controversies.

Mr. Lynch will take over immediately from current head Steve Ritchie, the Louisville, Ky.-based company said Tuesday. Mr. Lynch said he was eager to push the chain past controversy surrounding racially charged remarks by founder and former CEO John Schnatter and refocus on its reputation for variety and fresh ingredients.

FUTURES MARKETS

Swine Fever Restart News Weighs on US Hog Futures -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Both hog and cattle futures fall on the CME, with hogs taking a reverse course to a 7.6% gain on Monday. One factor may be due to a Reuters report that the Chinese province of Sichuan is planning to bring its hog production back online after stopping in response to the spread of African swine fever. Sichuan says it aims to push annual hog production back up to 40M pigs per year. However, US livestock traders are not overly nervous, given that other facilities have attempted to restart production only to deal with the recurrence of African swine fever. "You can almost count on this being a slow process with plenty of fits and starts along the way," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Hogs finish down 0.9%, while cattle finishes 1.2% lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 27 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 27 +$ 20.08 +$ 28.16 Aug 26 +$ 23.74 +$ 37.08 Aug 23 +$ 26.79 +$ 39.27 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 110.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $1.30 per hundred pounds, to $236.76, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 95 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.71. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices fell $4.15, to $73.50 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.