LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/28/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Pilgrims Pride to Buy Tulip Ltd. for About $354 Million >PPC

Pilgrim's Pride on Wednesday said it agreed to buy Tulip Ltd., a U.K. prepared-foods supplier, from Danish Crown Group for 290 million pounds (US$354 million).

The Greeley, Colo., chicken processor said the acquisition, which it will fund with cash on hand, expands its prepared-foods portfolio to 21% of global sales.

Cargill Invests Additional $75 Million to Boost Puris Pea-Protein Production

Cargill Inc. on Wednesday said it has invested an additional $75 million in pea-protein producer Puris Proteins LLC in a bid to meet rising demand for plant-based proteins.

The Minneapolis agribusiness giant said the investment enables Puris to more than double its pea-protein production at an existing 200,000-square-foot plant in Dawson, Minn.

Nestle Reviews Brazilian Suppliers Amid Amazon Fires

Nestle S.A. (NESN.EB) is reviewing its meat and cocoa purchases from Brazil amid heightened concerns over the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"We are using a combination of tools, including supply chain mapping, certification, satellite monitoring and on-the-ground verification," a Nestle spokeswoman said.

Beef and soy crops are the main driver of deforestation and many of the ongoing fires, according to Amazon Watch, an environmental advocacy and research group.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Bullish Ethanol Results Push Corn Futures Up -- Market Talk

11:24 ET - An increase in weekly ethanol production in the US has sparked a rally in corn futures after starting the Wednesday session lower. Weekly ethanol production increased by 15,000 barrels per day to 1.038M, says the EIA--a surprise considering big producers like Poet have announced production stoppages in reaction to EPA waivers granted to several gasoline refineries allowing them to temporarily halt the addition of ethanol to gasoline. Ethanol inventories also decreased by 385,000 barrels to 22.982M barrels, the EIA said--the lowest level since June. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rebound After Slow Start -- Market Talk

15:39 ET - Lean hog futures finish higher on the CME after starting lower this morning. October hog futures finished the session up 0.4%, at 63.5 cents per pound. This is after starting the session down 2.5%. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish the day down 0.6%, ending the day at 99.2 cents per pound-- back below the $1 per pound level. Livestock traders are somewhat pessimistic on the October cattle contract, believing that the price should have posted a bigger rally in July. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 28 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 28       +$ 16.83            +$ 22.96 
Aug 27       +$ 20.08            +$ 28.16 
Aug 26       +$ 23.74            +$ 37.08 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  109.6 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  103.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell $3.80 per hundred pounds, to $232.96, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.10 per hundred pounds, to $211.81. The total load count was 148. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.42, to $71.08 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

