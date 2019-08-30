LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Taps Brazilian Poultry Expansion -- Market Talk

08:11 ET - Tyson Foods helped build the US chicken industry into a global food power, and now the Arkansas company seeks to tap into one of America's top poultry competitors. Tyson strikes a deal to buy a 40% stake in the food division of Brazil's Grupo Vibra, which Tyson says will give it another source to supply chicken to customers of Tyson's expanding international business. Brazil's corn and soybean-growing prowess helped propel its meat industry, and the country exports more chicken than the US, shipping 3.7M metric tons in 2018 to the 3.2M exported by US poultry firms. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Campbell Soup's Results Helped by Snacks, Soup Sales

Campbell Soup Co. reported improved profitability in its latest quarter thanks to cost cuts and increased sales of soup and snacks in the U.S.

The Camden, N.J.-based company said Friday that sales in its snacks segment, which includes Pepperidge Farm bakery products, Goldfish crackers and Kettle Brand potato chips, rose 3% to $967 million during the quarter. Soup sales in the U.S. increased 3% as well.

Campbell reported combined sales of $2.02 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, up 2% from the same period last year. Excluding international operations the company plans to sell, Campbell had sales of $1.78 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.98 billion in sales.

Jana Partners Takes 9% Stake in Bloomin' Brands -- Update

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 9% stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc. and plans to push for changes at the parent company of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain.

Jana said in a Friday securities filing that it believes the shares of Bloomin' are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity. The fund said it intends to have discussions with company management and its board regarding a sale, divestitures, capital allocation, operations and board composition.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farm-Sector Debt To Hit Highest Level in 37 Years -- Market Talk

1535 ET - US farmers slogging through the worst agricultural decline in a generation are also sinking further into debt, as USDA economists project overall farm sector debt to this year hit $415.7B, the highest level since 1982. The increase is driven mainly by higher real estate debt, USDA economists say, which is outpacing asset growth. USDA economist Carrie Litkowski says that while the farm sector's risk of insolvency is at the highest level since 2009, overall likelihood of defaults remain low. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

USDA Sees Farm Income Rising After Government Payments -- Market Talk

11:32 ET - The USDA bumps up its projection for net farm income this year and revises last year's total sharply higher as the US government continues to pay out tens of billions of dollars to farmers struggling through the US-China trade fight. The USDA's Economic Research Service now projects net farm income to rise to $88B this year, up from $69.4B projected in March, and revises the 2018 total to $84B, up from the previous $63.1B. It's not as though crop prices are soaring--the USDA forecasts cash proceeds from farm sales to fall 0.6% to $371B this year, with tariff-targeted soybeans a particular drag. Direct government payments to farms will soar 42.5% to $5.8B this year, USDA says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Is Schnatter Making His Final Exit from Papa John's? -- Market Talk

12:03 ET - Papa John's registers all 5.45M shares held by John Schnatter for resale, paving the way for his final exit from the pizza chain he founded in 1984. The shares represent a roughly 16.8% stake. Schnatter, who previously resigned as chairman and CEO amid controversies and left the board earlier this year, has cut his stake from about 31% since April. As part of a block sale with UBS last week, Schnatter can't sell any more shares until next week. Papa John's down 1.7% to $49.62. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Sells Off to End Week -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures on the CME fall, with lean hog futures down 2.1% to 63.525 cents a pound, while live cattle declines 0.9% to 98.925c. Managed money funds were the main sellers of livestock today, Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "This was the result of several factors, with a primary one being demand concerns," Setzer says. "China was listed as a buyer of US pork last week, but the volume was small and likely done to secure coverage ahead of the September tariff increase." Setzer says news Chinese consumers' appetite for poultry is growing in lieu of pork and beef also pushed futures down. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 30 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 30 +$ 27.91 +$ 24.09 Aug 29 +$ 22.32 +$ 22.27 Aug 28 +$ 16.83 +$ 22.96 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 42 cents per hundred pounds, to $231.77, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 51 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.27. The total load count was 73. Wholesale pork prices rose 85 cents, to $71.61 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.