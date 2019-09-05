LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Sugar, Cereal Markets Pushed Global Food Prices Down in August

Global food prices fell for a third consecutive month in August, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations said Thursday, driven by sharp declines in sugar and cereal markets.

The FAO's index of food prices fell 1.1% from July to 169.8 in August, but remained 1.1% higher than it did in August 2018.

Cereal prices slumped 6.4% from July and were down 6.6% from August last year, the FAO said, as large supplies of wheat raised the level of competition between major exporters. Corn prices also dropped because of forecasts that the U.S. crop would be larger than many traders had anticipated, after unprecedented delays to planting during the wet spring.

H&M Temporarily Bans Leather From Brazil

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) has temporarily banned leather from Brazil across all its brands in response to the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"Due to the recent happenings in [the] Amazon we have now decided to put a temporary ban on leather from Brazil. This will apply to the whole H&M Group," a company spokesperson told Dow Jones Newswires late Wednesday.

Red Robin Appoints New CEO, Rejects Activist Bid -- Market Talk

09:22 ET - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers selects restaurant executive Paul J.B. Murphy III as the embattled burger chain's new CEO, replacing interim head Pattye Moore. Murphy most recently served as chairman of Noodles & Co., and previously was CEO at Del Taco Restaurants. Red Robin also says its board has rejected an offer by activist investors Vintage Capital Management to buy the chain for $40 a share. The offer "undervalues Red Robin and is not in the best interests of all shareholders," the company writes. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Tyson Invests in Plant-Based Shrimp Maker -- Market Talk

08:48 ET - Tyson Foods dips further into vegan-friendly meat alternatives, as its venture capital unit invests in New Wave Foods, a San Francisco-based developer of plant-based shellfish replacements. The startup's initial product is a shrimp alternative made from seaweed and plant-derived proteins, which New Wave aims to introduce to restaurants in early 2020. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Meat giant Tyson, a previous investor in pea protein-based burger maker Beyond Meat, last month began rolling out its own line of plant-based nuggets. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Kroger Enters Meatless Fray with Store-Branded Patties

Kroger Co. is jumping into the meatless business.

The largest U.S. supermarket chain said Thursday that it will roll out plant-based burger patties, grinds and other products, seeking to capitalize on consumer interest in new meat replacements that have recently been added to menus at big fast-food chains and other restaurants.

Genus' Pig-Product Business Is Made of Tough Stuff: Stifel -- Market Talk

1048 GMT - Genus' full-year results show the resilience of its porcine business, with African swine fever in China having less of an effect than feared, says Stifel. The company said that revenue and profit grew in FY 19, helped by its bovine business. Stifel says that 2% growth in its pig-product business beat expectations. "This resilient performance should comfort investors on the outlook for the division going forwards," it says. Genus shares trade 0.5% higher at 2,754 pence. (carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Drops to Close Thursday -- Market Talk

15:12 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish lower with hog and cattle futures both down 1.2% to 66.3 cents per pound and 97.875 cents per pound, respectively. Cattle hit its lowest level since April 2018 intraday, with the contract falling to a low of 97.175 cents per pound. Cattle has fallen 9% in the past 30 days, with demand for cattle flagging. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 5 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 5 +$ 33.30 +$ 24.57 Sep 4 +$ 33.69 +$ 27.30 Sep 3 +$ 35.48 +$ 31.28 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell $1.23 per hundred pounds, to $229.42, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $4.48 per hundred pounds, to $204.47. The total load count was 150. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.27, to $71.83 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.