LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

09/06/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

TOP STORIES 

 
US Beef Export Sales Up as Japan Buys -- Market Talk

09:16 ET - Export sales of US beef rose 31% from the previous week due to Japan making new purchases of 5,600 metric tons, the USDA said Friday. Net sales were 18,100 tons. Meanwhile, net sales of U.S. pork totaled 17,700 tons, which is down 38% from last week and 13% from the prior 4-week average. Notable for pork was 1,400 tons of new sales reported for China -- although given a renewed interest in the pig losses due to African swine fever in Asia, traders may be disappointed that this figure is not higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais) 

 
Famous Dave's to Reorganize Holding Company

Famous Dave's of America, on Friday said it approved a reorganization of its holding company that will see the restaurateur become a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ Holdings is a newly formed Minnesota corporation, the company said.

STORIES OF INTEREST 

 
Weaker Food Segments Likely 'More Persistent' for Conagra -- Market Talk

12:04 ET - Goldman cuts Conagra to neutral from buy on continued perceived weakness in grocery and refrigerated foods. Conagra's late-June 4Q earnings and sales miss pounded shares 12% largely on weakness in the two categories, and Goldman says "challenges are likely to prove more persistent than consensus estimates or management's guidance suggests." Goldman says it did a comprehensive analysis of the food company's aggregate portfolio ahead of the its Pinnacle Foods acquisition completed in October. While the investment bank acknowledges merger synergies since it added Conagra to its buy list back then, it says it "failed to appreciate the challenges that would emerge in its acquired PF business and the subsequent deceleration in CAG's core business." Conagra gains 0.3% today but has fallen 21% over the past year. (patrick.sheridan@wsj.com) 

 
Yum China CFO Lo To Step Down -- MarketWatch

Yum China Holdings, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, said late Friday Chief Financial Officer Jacky Lo, who has served since June 2017, plans to leave the company "to pursue professional opportunities in Hong Kong to be closer to his family." Lo will step down on Oct. 16, Yum China said. Ka Wai Andy Yeung will be the CFO effective on the same day, it said. 

 
Beyond Fish? Tyson Foods Moves Into Alternative Shrimp -- Barrons.com

Not even the fish in the sea are safe from the rise of alternative meat. Or maybe they are safer because of it. Tyson Foods (ticker: TSN), the giant processor of beef, chicken and pork, disclosed Thursday it is investing in New Wave Foods, a startup that makes alternative shrimp. It's an early foray for alternative meat into the seas, where humanity gets most of its protein.

FUTURES MARKETS 

 
Livestock Finishes Week With Selloff -- Market Talk

15:34 ET - Both hogs and cattle posted steep falls on the CME Friday, with live cattle dropping to its lowest level since November 2016, closing limit down 3.1% at 94.875 cents per pound. The drop in cattle futures doesn't appear too closely tied to market fundamentals, says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. "I didn't quite think the market would have such a poor performance to start the month," says VanDyke, attributing the downfall to continued market reaction to the downtime in Tyson Foods' Kansas meat-processing plant, which sustained a fire last month. Hog futures, meanwhile, fell by 4.2% to 63.5 cents per pound on the back of disappointment over Friday's export sales report, which showed China as only a small buyer of U.S. pork. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 6 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Sep  6       +$ 37.35            +$ 26.18 
Sep  5       +$ 33.30            +$ 24.57 
Sep  4       +$ 33.69            +$ 27.30 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  108.9 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  102.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $2.11 per hundred pounds, to $227.31, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.53 per hundred pounds, to $201.94. The total load count was 125. Wholesale pork prices rose 75 cents, to $72.58 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAMOUS DAVE'S OF AMERICA, INC. -3.21% 4.53 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.32% 133.975 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 97.675 End-of-day quote.-21.57%
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.66.67%
TYSON FOODS 0.91% 86.04 Delayed Quote.59.66%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC -0.67% 45.8 Delayed Quote.37.52%
