LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Brings out a Spicy Chicken Sandwich -- Market Talk

16:00 ET - McDonald's enters the chicken-sandwich wars, rolling out a "Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich" Wednesday. The offering, along with spicy glazed chicken tenders, will be introduced on a limited-time basis at select stores. "Perfectly sauced with just the right amount of spice, the new offerings are set to be an unexpected, feel-good boost," the company says. Competition in spicy chicken sandwiches is the story of the summer in restaurants since Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched its offering last month. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Wendy's to Launch Breakfast Menu Nationwide

Wendy's Co. will launch a breakfast menu nationwide, and the company and franchisees plan to hire about 20,000 workers. The breakfast menu, with items like the Breakfast Baconator, is currently available in over 300 restaurants.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Walcom Group Shares Dive on Funding Warning

Shares in Walcom Group Ltd. (WALG.LN) fell Monday after the company said it may be unable to continue operations and forced into liquidation if it is unable to address a capital shortfall.

The investment-holding company, which has been hit by an African swine-flu epidemic in China, said it now expects to be able to meet its liabilities due until mid-October. The company is currently in talks regarding a potential loan and is hopeful these discussions will have a successful outcome.

USDA Rolls Out Aid for Farmers Affected by Disasters -- Market Talk

13:35 ET - The USDA released details for the over $3B in aid it plans to provide to farmers hurt by natural disasters in 2018 or 2019--the most recent being Hurricane Dorian. The USDA says its Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus will build on the original WHIP authorized in 2017. The USDA says WHIP+ will cover losses due to hurricanes, floods and tornados, among other things. However, existing insurance will place a caveat on that, WHIP says. "The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75 percent to 95 percent, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop, Producers who did not insure their crops in 2018 or 2019 will receive 70 percent of the expected value of the crop." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Falls to Start Week -- Market Talk

15:54 ET - Livestock futures on the CBOT fall, with live cattle down 0.7% to 94.2c a pound and lean hogs 1.4% lower to 62.6c. For cattle, it's the lowest level that the contract has been at since November 2016. At its intraday low, cattle fell to 93.4 cents a pound. Hogs, on the other hand, are falling towards a recent low of 59.3c reached in late August. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 9 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 9 +$ 37.69 +$ 22.18 Sep 6 +$ 37.35 +$ 26.18 Sep 5 +$ 33.30 +$ 24.57 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 36 cents per hundred pounds, to $226.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 2 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.92. The total load count was 123. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.86, to $70.72 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.