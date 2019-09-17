LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Pork Plants to Speed Slaughter Under USDA Rule Changes -- Update

The U.S. Department of Agriculture set new rules to shift more food-safety responsibilities from government inspectors to workers in pork plants, allowing meatpackers to speed up processing lines.

The USDA's biggest overhaul of hog-slaughtering rules in five decades is a victory for pork companies, which said the changes will let them implement more advanced food-safety operations and run plants more efficiently. The move drew condemnation from food-safety groups and union officials, who said the changes increase risks for consumers and plant workers.

Consumer Groups Plan Challenges to USDA Slaughterhouse Rule -- Market Talk

12:46 ET - Consumer and animal welfare advocates are planning legal challenges to a now-finalized USDA rule that shifts more pork-inspection duties to plant workers from USDA inspectors and enables plants to run processing lines faster, according to a spokeswoman for the National Employment Law Project. The group says the USDA rule ignores worker safety concerns with running plants faster, and the potential for increased regulatory violations. USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service administrator Carmen Rottenberg says the public data reviewed by the USDA didn't show any impact on worker safety, which is mainly OSHA's responsibility, and that the new rules would take effect despite any potential lawsuits. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trump Says China Is Buying U.S. Farm Products

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said China has started to buy U.S. agricultural products, and signaled optimism that his administration will be able to sign a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Mountain View, Calif., Mr. Trump said on Tuesday that a deal with China will "be the greatest deal ever made," adding, "and China knows that."

Chipotle Rises After Adding New Steak Dish to Nationwide Menu

After more than a year and a half since Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s (CMG) Chief Executive Brian Niccol stepped into the role, he is making his first major imprint on the food chain's menu by rolling out the addition of carne asada nationwide.

The move sent the shares up 3% to $823.90 in Tuesday's trading.

New Pork Plant Rules Would Cut 147 USDA Food Inspectors -- Market Talk

12:52 ET - If all 35 eligible US pork-processing plants convert to safety-inspection rules outlined Tuesday by the USDA, about 147 fewer government meat inspectors would be needed, according to USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Administrator Carmen Rottenberg. Since the USDA loses about 270 food inspectors each year to attrition, the agency doesn't expect to lay any off during the five-year period the agency anticipates for plants to convert to the new rules, which shift more responsibility to higher-ranked USDA jobs called consumer-safety inspectors. Food-safety advocates have criticized the rules, saying they leave more front-line food safety checks in the hands of plant employees. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Pork, Dairy Driving Cost Increases for Cracker Barrel -- Market Talk

12:08 ET - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store says it expects commodity inflation of 2% in FY20 primarily due to higher pork prices as a result of the African swine fever. The disease broke out in China earlier this year. Bacon is seeing the brunt of the expected cost increases, the restaurant chain says in 4Q earnings. Dairy increases driven by butter and cheese are also expected. Traders have noted inflation in dairy this year after years of plunging prices after producers scaled down their output. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Fall Despite African Swine Fever in South Korea -- Market Talk

15:54 ET - Lean-hog futures on the CME finish trading down 2.4% at 62.1 cents a pound, despite the news of African swine fever being found in South Korea. "News in the livestock industry today centered around the discovery of African Swine Fever near the North/South Korean border," Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "This immediately caused the South Korean government to cull 4,000 hogs." Meanwhile, live-cattle futures gain 1.4% to 99.35c. Cattle futures have now risen 5.8% in the past week, and are close to climbing back over the $1-per-pound threshold for the first time this month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 17 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 17 +$ 42.63 +$ 15.69 Sep 16 +$ 41.62 +$ 15.47 Sep 13 +$ 39.52 +$ 14.79 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 98.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 85 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.77, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.66 per hundred pounds, to $193.91. The total load count was 166. Wholesale pork prices rose 10 cents, to $67.70 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.