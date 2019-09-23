LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China Is Hungry for Protein and the Global Steaks Are High

China is on a global meat-buying spree, pushing up beef, pork and poultry prices around the globe as the world's most populous nation scrambles to fill a large void in its meat supply.

Meat buyers for China are ramping up purchases after a swine disease hit hog farms across the country and reduced his pig herd--the world's largest--by more than a third. Domestic pork prices have surged and China's meat imports are swelling in response, straining global supplies and sending ripples across the global economy.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Struggling Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar

Farmers are embracing another means of turning sunlight into revenue during a sharp downturn in crop prices: solar power.

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt for personal and external use on land where growers are struggling to make ends meet. The tit-for-tat tariffs applied by the U.S. and China to each other's goods have cut demand for American crops. Futures prices for corn, soybeans and wheat are all trading around their lowest levels since 2010. Making matters worse, record spring rainfall left many farmers no time to plant a decent crop.

Brazil Opens Up an Economy Long Shielded From Competition

BRASILIA -- President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is opening up one of the world's most closed big economies, slashing import tariffs on more than 2,300 products and exposing local industries long accustomed to protectionism to the challenges of free trade.

With little fanfare, the conservative government has since taking office in January eased the entry of ultrasonic scalpels, cancer drugs, heavy machinery and more, in some cases with tariffs reduced to zero from as much as 20%.

Soybeans Rise as Traders Maintain Optimism on China Demand

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.1% to $8.92 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, after the U.S. and Chinese governments said the sudden departure of the Chinese delegation last week wasn't related to the trade talks. Grains traders are hopeful that the USDA will confirm more Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans this week, despite the canceled plans of the Chinese delegation. "Over the weekend the Chinese government made an announcement that this move was not political, and in fact, agricultural trade talks were progressing favorably," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "This has eased fears that the trade war will be strung out even further." The USDA confirmed new purchases of soybeans by China in excess of 700,000 metric tons last week.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rise as Traders Ponder If Swine Fever Will Hit US -- Market Talk

14:48 ET - Hog futures close up 3.2% to 68.375 cents per pound, as some traders start to believe it's likely African swine fever will reach US shores. If it does, then the supply of hogs in the US, which is plentiful in anticipation of strong Chinese purchasing, will likely nosedive. Meanwhile, cattle futures rise 2.5% to $1.07775 per pound, with fundamentals supporting rising prices. "The [trading] volume isn't anything special, but it's trying to run for now," says Brian Grossman of Lakefront Futures & Options. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 23 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 23 +$ 47.13 +$ 19.62 Sep 19 +$ 44.66 +$ 16.94 Sep 18 +$ 41.99 +$ 14.23 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 105.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 98.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 52 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.45, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 88 cents per hundred pounds, to $190.84. The total load count was 104. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.56, to $69.53 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.