LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Bloomin' Brands Strikes DoorDash Deal -- Market Talk

16:10 ET - Bloomin' Brands is striking an exclusive third-party delivery deal with fast-growing DoorDash and giving away 50,000 steaks as part of the launch by the Outback Steakhouse parent company. Bloomin is one of the few casual chains to run its own delivery service, but Outback president Gregg Scarlett doesn't believe the third-party will cannibalize their own offering. "It's a unique customer," Scarlett says in an interview with WSJ, about DoorDash users. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Dean Foods Chief Financial Officer Steps Down

Dean Foods said the chief financial officer it hired last year has left the company.

The dairy producer said Jody Macedonio stepped down from the job on Tuesday. She joined Dean in February of last year and had previously worked for consumer-goods company Henkel AG & Co. and PepsiCo Inc., according to a securities filing.

Conagra's Gardein Launches New Sausage Substitutes and Bowls

Vegetarian food maker Gardein, part of Conagra Brands, is launching new breakfast "saus'ages" and single-serve bowls including a "Chick'n Fajita" item.

Gardein, based in Richmond, British Columbia, now has 24 products.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Disney Adding Plant-Based Foods at Walt Disney World, Disneyland >DIS

Walt Disney is adding plant-based items to the menus at all major quick- and table-service restaurants at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts.

According to a post on the entertainment company's DisneyParks blog, the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla., will launch more than 400 plant-based offerings at its theme parks and hotels starting in October.

Brazil Imports Less Than Global Average, Says World Bank -- Market Talk

16:29 ET - Brazil is a major global supplier of iron ore, soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef, but the protective nation isn't a great importer, says the World Bank. Brazil buys overseas only the equivalent of 14.3% of its GDP, while the global average is 28.54%. In Mexico, where foreign trade equals 80.32% of GDP, imports are as high as 41.1%. Trade equals 29.1% of Brazil's output, versus a world average of 57.9%. Among 107 nations the bank defines as middle-income, including Brazil, India and Mexico, trade averages 51.07% of output. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Finish Higher, Cattle End Day Down -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Hog futures on the CBOT finish at 69.1 cents per pound, up 1.1% for the day. Pork cutouts dropped across the board today, with the exception of pork ribs and pork belly, according to data from the USDA. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finish down 0.3% to $1.07425 per pound. Cattle, more so than hogs, have been showing an upward trend since early September--with cattle up 7.6% since Sept. 10. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 24 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 24 +$ 44.48 +$ 19.75 Sep 23 +$ 47.13 +$ 19.62 Sep 20 +$ 45.43 +$ 16.27 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $1.06 per hundred pounds, to $215.39, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.18 per hundred pounds, to $189.66. The total load count was 136. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.21, to $67.68 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.