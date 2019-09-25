LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal on Farm Goods, Digital Trade -- Update

President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a trade-enhancement agreement that will lower agricultural tariffs in Japan, industrial tariffs in the U.S. and set new rules for digital trade between the world's first- and third-largest economies.

The limited accord, reached on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is potentially the first step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

Impossible Sees Its Burgers Sharing Shelf Space With Beef Patties -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - Add Impossible Foods' soy and coconut oil-based burgers to the list of plant-based products now jockeying with ground beef for grocery store space. Impossible CEO Pat Brown says the company's burgers and bulk beef alternative are being stocked in groceries' meat cases and in the frozen section as the California company begins selling in food retailers this month. Brown says it's the retailers' call where to stock it, and though some beef producers have cried foul at having to share turf with the vegan-friendly set, "I'm pretty sure it's going to stay there," Brown says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Houston Billionaire To Buy Del Frisco's Chains From Private-Equity Firm

A private-equity investor has agreed to sell two Del Frisco's restaurant chains to Landry's Inc., the restaurant company owned by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the Houston Rockets basketball team.

L Catterton on Wednesday said it had completed its $650 million acquisition of the outstanding shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc. and signed a deal to sell two brands, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse and Del Frisco's Grille, to Landry's. Landry's also owns dining concepts like McCormick & Schmick's and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

McDonald's Turns to Alexa, Google Assistant for Hiring -- Market Talk

0314 GMT - McDonald's is leaning on voice-activated software to hire workers as fast-food chains struggle to fill positions and retain staff, given current low unemployment rates. The burger giant says it is allowing those interested in working for the company to apply through voice-activation software in the U.S. and eight other countries. Applicants can answer questions through Amazon.com's Alexa or Alphabet's Google Assistant in what the company bills as the first voice-initiated application process. (heather.haddon@wsj.com, @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Rally Continues After Japan Trade Deal -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - This week's rally in hog futures continues with the CME December contract now up 6.4% since Monday. On Wednesday, hog futures rose 3.3% to 71.4 cents per pound after the US and Japan reached an "enhanced trade agreement," eliminating or reducing tariffs on $7.2B of US agriculture. Beef and pork were both prime beneficiaries of this new agreement. December cattle futures rose 1% to $1.085 per pound -- continuing a rally that started two weeks ago. The price has risen 8.7% since Sept. 10. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 25 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 25 +$ 37.43 +$ 19.00 Sep 24 +$ 44.48 +$ 19.75 Sep 23 +$ 47.13 +$ 19.62 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 76 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.63, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 17 cents per hundred pounds, to $189.83. The total load count was 172. Wholesale pork prices fell 35 cents, to $69.24 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.