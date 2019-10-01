LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

USDA Extends Comment Period for Livestock Rule -- Market Talk

1137 ET - A proposed new rule making the requirements for dairy animals producing organic milk stricter is open for a new comment period, the USDA said. Interested parties will be allowed to comment on the proposed rule until December 2, the USDA says. The rule, originally proposed in April 2015, gives dairy farmers less leeway to "transition" animals from non-organic to organic, and requires that all milk sold as "organic" is produced by an animal bred using organic means. Class III milk futures on the CME have been on the rise this year, despite reports of milk overproduction nationwide. Milk is up 15% since the start of the year, although down 8% since hitting a year-high of $19.82 per cwt in September. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soybeans Rise as USDA Cuts Stockpile Estimates

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.5% to $9.19 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as the smaller-than-expected carryout reported by the USDA Monday has made traders more bullish. Corn for December delivery rose 1.2% to $3.92 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery rose 0.6% to $4.98 3/4 a bushel.

Cooling Temps Likely to Slow Crop Growth -- Market Talk

10:35 ET - Temperatures in the Corn Belt right now are warmer than usual -- but that's expected to change by this weekend, as colder-than-average temperatures are predicted and a chance of scattered frost is possible for northern areas of the western Corn Belt. When taken with Monday's USDA crop progress report, which showed lagging maturity for corn and soybeans, weather could weigh on final yields for US crops. "The extended Midwest growing season should allow crops to continue to mature, but temps will be cooling ... which slow the process," says AgResource. Corn futures are up 0.6% and soybean futures are up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Crops Still Lag in Maturity and Harvest Progress -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - The maturity of both corn and soybeans continue to lag behind the previous year, according to the USDA's latest crop conditions report issued Monday. Only 43% of US corn is considered mature, versus the five-year average of 73%. Meanwhile, only 55% of soybeans have dropped leaves -- a sign of maturity -- versus the average of 76%. As a result, both harvests are behind, with only 11% of corn harvested and 7% of soybeans, versus averages of 19% and 20%, respectively. However, the grains market appears to be more focused on the lack of change to crop conditions -- with corn unmoved at 57% good and excellent condition and soybeans up one point to 55% good and excellent. Corn on the CBOT traded down 0.5% overnight, while soybeans traded only 0.2% higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Hog Futures Fall on Soft Fundamentals -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished down 3.7% to 69.925 cents per pound -- bringing the December contract back down below 70 cents per pound after briefly exceeding that level on Monday. Despite a brief flurry of optimism about the US-China trade talks, the market returned to Earth Tuesday as traders continue to say supply-demand fundamentals are weak. "The immediate fact is that the US has a rising pork supply, along with other meats," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Given the rise in slaughter numbers this week the US supply of pork and beef are likely to increase even further." Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finished down 0.4% to $1.09825 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 1 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 1 +$ 49.06 +$ 31.10 Sep 30 +$ 44.38 +$ 27.19 Sep 27 +$ 45.00 +$ 25.58 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 95.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $1.03 per hundred pounds, to $213.47, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.06 per hundred pounds, to $186.05. The total load count was 156. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.82, to $74.87 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.