Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

TOP STORIES 

 
USDA Extends Comment Period for Livestock Rule -- Market Talk

1137 ET - A proposed new rule making the requirements for dairy animals producing organic milk stricter is open for a new comment period, the USDA said. Interested parties will be allowed to comment on the proposed rule until December 2, the USDA says. The rule, originally proposed in April 2015, gives dairy farmers less leeway to "transition" animals from non-organic to organic, and requires that all milk sold as "organic" is produced by an animal bred using organic means. Class III milk futures on the CME have been on the rise this year, despite reports of milk overproduction nationwide. Milk is up 15% since the start of the year, although down 8% since hitting a year-high of $19.82 per cwt in September. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST 

 
Soybeans Rise as USDA Cuts Stockpile Estimates

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.5% to $9.19 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as the smaller-than-expected carryout reported by the USDA Monday has made traders more bullish. Corn for December delivery rose 1.2% to $3.92 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery rose 0.6% to $4.98 3/4 a bushel. 

 
Cooling Temps Likely to Slow Crop Growth -- Market Talk

10:35 ET - Temperatures in the Corn Belt right now are warmer than usual -- but that's expected to change by this weekend, as colder-than-average temperatures are predicted and a chance of scattered frost is possible for northern areas of the western Corn Belt. When taken with Monday's USDA crop progress report, which showed lagging maturity for corn and soybeans, weather could weigh on final yields for US crops. "The extended Midwest growing season should allow crops to continue to mature, but temps will be cooling ... which slow the process," says AgResource. Corn futures are up 0.6% and soybean futures are up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais) 

 
US Crops Still Lag in Maturity and Harvest Progress -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - The maturity of both corn and soybeans continue to lag behind the previous year, according to the USDA's latest crop conditions report issued Monday. Only 43% of US corn is considered mature, versus the five-year average of 73%. Meanwhile, only 55% of soybeans have dropped leaves -- a sign of maturity -- versus the average of 76%. As a result, both harvests are behind, with only 11% of corn harvested and 7% of soybeans, versus averages of 19% and 20%, respectively. However, the grains market appears to be more focused on the lack of change to crop conditions -- with corn unmoved at 57% good and excellent condition and soybeans up one point to 55% good and excellent. Corn on the CBOT traded down 0.5% overnight, while soybeans traded only 0.2% higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS 

 
Hog Futures Fall on Soft Fundamentals -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished down 3.7% to 69.925 cents per pound -- bringing the December contract back down below 70 cents per pound after briefly exceeding that level on Monday. Despite a brief flurry of optimism about the US-China trade talks, the market returned to Earth Tuesday as traders continue to say supply-demand fundamentals are weak. "The immediate fact is that the US has a rising pork supply, along with other meats," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Given the rise in slaughter numbers this week the US supply of pork and beef are likely to increase even further." Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finished down 0.4% to $1.09825 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 1 
 
This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Oct 1        +$ 49.06            +$ 31.10 
Sep 30       +$ 44.38            +$ 27.19 
Sep 27       +$ 45.00            +$ 25.58 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  104.1 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select   95.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $1.03 per hundred pounds, to $213.47, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.06 per hundred pounds, to $186.05. The total load count was 156. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.82, to $74.87 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
05:37pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:36pEcuador to quit OPEC in 2020 in search of bigger export revenue
RE
05:34pExxon expects weak oil prices to hit third-quarter earnings
RE
05:31pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:21pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:43pGloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 1
DJ
04:09pCopper Prices Fall on Weak Manufacturing Data
DJ
02:18pCopper Prices Fall on Weak Manufacturing Data
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group