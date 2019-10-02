LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

US to Impose 25% Tariff on EU Ag Goods -- Market Talk

16:18 ET - The US will impose tariffs of 25% on agricultural and industrial goods from the EU, a senior USTR official tells WSJ. This is included with the US tariff of 10% on commercial aircraft, with the tariffs covering $7.5B worth of goods overall. Goods from the EU imported to the US were worth a total of $684B, according to the Office of the USTR. The EU is the third-largest agricultural market for the US. A list of products affected by the tariff isn't yet available. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Hog Virus to Roil Global Markets for Years: Rabobank -- Market Talk

1013 ET - The next three to five years will be turbulent for pork prices and the hog industry in general, says Rabobank, as pork producers around the world struggle with still-expanding African swine fever outbreaks in Asia and eastern Europe. The agricultural lender estimates China's world-leading pork production will drop by 25% this year and about one-fifth of Vietnam's hogs will be lost to the malady by year's end. Rabobank warns that pork and related markets will be "unstable" until biosecurity gets tougher, a vaccine is widely available, exports pick up and production of other meat fills the gap. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

US Pork Board Aiming at Hispanic Market -- Market Talk

11:51 ET - A new report from the National Pork Board says Hispanic consumers are less prone to buy pork as they become acculterated in the US, and nearly half will seek out specialty stores to procure cuts not commonly available in larger supermarkets. Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing for the National Pork Board, says "The pork industry must proactively engage them and better meet their needs, otherwise we risk losing the Latino consumer." Among the suggestions in the report are a "hyper-local" strategy which aims to supply the cuts, ingredients and spices for a local community's traditional dishes. "US Hispanics spend $95 billion a year on consumer packaged goods and their purchasing power is growing," said David Newman, president of the National Pork Board. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

United Natural Foods Stock Slumps As Company Dumps Long-term Outlook

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. fell sharply on Wednesday, as the food wholesaler predicted slower sales growth than it had previously forecast after the acquisition of Supervalu Inc. United Natural said late Tuesday its annual sales more than doubled to $21.39 billion in the year ended Aug. 3, driven by the Supervalu acquisition, but were slightly short of the $21.5 billion it was expecting. The company also posted its first annual loss in more than a decade, driven by costs tied to the deal.

Rising Cattle Trend Keeps Momentum -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - Live cattle futures have been on the rise for nearly a month, and the trend continues. Cattle futures have now risen nearly 11% since Sept. 10, when cattle futures had sunken to below $1 a pound. They close 0.7% higher at $1.10625 today. The uptick in cattle futures can be linked to the fire at Tyson Foods' Kansas plant, which had processed 5% of the beef sold in the US. Hog futures drop back below 70c, closing down 1.2% at 69.1c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 2 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 2 +$ 42.85 +$ 27.96 Oct 1 +$ 49.06 +$ 31.10 Sep 30 +$ 44.38 +$ 27.19 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 95.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 50 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.97, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 15 cents per hundred pounds, to $185.90. The total load count was 171. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.46, to $73.41 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.