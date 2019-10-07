LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Meat, Milk Groups Seek to Defend Supermarket Turf

Dairies and ranchers want to push plant-based alternatives off their turf.

Almond, oat, coconut and other milk alternatives have contributed to the steady erosion in sales of cow's milk over the years. Now, newer meat alternatives made by companies including Impossible Foods Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. are raising similar concerns for ranchers.

U.S. sales of plant-based meats have climbed 8% by volume in the year through late August, according to Nielsen, while beef, pork and chicken sales were flat. Tens of thousands of restaurants, including big chains such as Burger King and McDonald's Corp., have added the imitation meat patties to their menus, straining supplies of the soy-and-pea-based products.

Swine Fever May Ease Way for Plant-Based Meat in China -- Food Forum Market Talk

14:24 ET - The continued devastation of African swine fever on China's hog population may create an opening for Impossible Foods to introduce its meatless burger to China, says an early investor in the company at the WSJ Global Food Forum on Monday. "It is a work in progress," says Paul Fribourg of Continental Grain. Fribourg says that the Chinese middle class appetite for protein will "enormously" increase the need for meat--something Impossible Foods will be poised to deliver as the burger grows in popularity worldwide. (Kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

On US Farms, Consolidation Continues -- Food Forum Market Talk

16:50 ET - The US-China trade war and ongoing low crop prices aren't slowing farm consolidation. University of Missouri agricultural policy professor Patrick Westhoff says at the WSJ Food Forum that while there remain roughly 2M farms in the US, the number of small-scale operations--think 70 dairy cows--is dwindling as profitability is pinched. Wanda Patsche, a Minnesota hog farmer, says larger farms in her area have been buying up smaller ones, and more farmers are entering into contracts with meatpackers to help survive. "We're trying to hold our own," she says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

US/China Resolution Needed Soon, Says Cargill Exec -- Food Forum Market Talk

14:40 ET - Unintended consequences may arise if the meeting between the US and China in Washington this week doesn't yield an agreement, or at least bring the two sides closer, says Ruth Kimmelshue, senior vice president of business operations at Cargill, as well as the company's supply chain and chief sustainability officer. "I believe the longer it takes to get to an agreement, the more irreversible the changes will be," says Kimmelshue, speaking at the WSJ Global Food Forum in NYC. If the rift is not solved quickly, then demand for agricultural products may shift to other places like South America--which may not be opting to farm in a stable way. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FDA Taking Issue With Plant-Based Terms Seriously -- Food Forum Market Talk

17:03 ET - The federal government is now wading through 13,000 comments received on whether plant-based foods should be able to carry terms such as "meat" and "milk" on their packaging, says Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response for the US Food and Drug Administration. "We believe foods should be labeled accurately, they should not deceive," Yiannas says at the WSJ Global Food Forum. The FDA will be offering more clarity on the labeling issue, he says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Dairy Farmers Trying to Keep Environmentally-Conscious -- Food Forum Market Talk

15:53 ET - Dairy farmers, who are facing a tough year amidst low dairy prices, have to walk a tightrope if they hope to not poison the groundwater near them while maintaining an efficient operation. "We need to be able to eat, we want to be able to have milk, and we want a [good] environmental outcome," says Suzy Friedman, senior director of agricultural stability for the Environmental Defense Fund, while speaking at the WSJ Food Forum in NYC Monday. Ways to do this, according to Friedman, include proper manure storage and cover crops. Tools like a methane ingestor can also help with pollution from a dairy farm. (Kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Close Limit Down -- Market Talk

14:56 ET - Hog futures close trading on the CME down 4.5%, limit-down by 3 cents a pound at 64.25c. This is only a tenth of a cent off from the lowest the December contract has been all year. Hog futures have fallen 11% in the past five sessions. "Weak demand has been the main culprit for depressing hog and livestock prices," says Michael Seery of Seery Futures. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures finish the day up 0.4% at $1.112. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @Kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 7 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 7 +$ 53.17 +$ 36.16 Oct 4 +$ 48.07 +$ 30.18 Oct 3 +$ 47.15 +$ 31.81 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 87 cents per hundred pounds, to $211.09, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.01 per hundred pounds, to $185.91. The total load count was 119. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.78, to $77.22 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.