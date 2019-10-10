LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Hormel Narrows 2019 Outlook

Hormel Foods narrowed its fiscal-year earnings outlook on Thursday.

The Austin, Minn.-based company said it now expects earnings for the year to be between $1.76 and $1.80 a share, compared with its previous guidance of $1.71 to $1.85 a share.

Canadian Regulator Updates E.coli-Related Beef Warning, Lists Retailers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated a warning about beef and veal products recalled due to E.coli concerns, listing several retailers, following several warnings more focused on hotel, restaurant and institutional distribution.

Fortinos and four Metro brands were among the stores listed. Recalled items included ribs, ground beef and steak. The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products.

Chanticleer to Spin Off Restaurant Ops, Buy Biopharma Company Sonnet

Chanticleer Holdings, the owner of Hooters and American Burger Co., will spin off its restaurant operations and buy biopharmaceutical company Sonnet BioTherapeutics Inc.

The company believes the new restaurant company will "have a balance sheet and overhead structure which is better suited for a growing restaurant company." The new entity will be owned by current Chanticleer stockholders.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Cuts to USDA Crop Production Outlooks Miss Trader Expectations -- Market Talk

12:14 ET - The cuts made by the USDA to crop production outlooks for the 2019/20 season have missed the predictions made by analysts polled by WSJ. Corn production was projected at 13.779B bushels, down from 13.799B last month but far from analyst estimates of 13.611B bushels. Meanwhile, soybean production was marked at 3.55B bushels, down from 3.63B estimated last month. As a result, the USDA marked down yield projections for soybeans at 46.9 bpa, down from 47.9 bpa last month. Estimated corn yield rose to 168.4 bushels per acre, from 168.2 bpa last month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Delivery & Service Fees Vary Widely for Same Food -- Market Talk

13:48 ET - Consumers who order the same food in the same markets face a $5 swing in service fees depending on what platform they use, according to research by restaurant management firm Kinetic12 that was commissioned by Grubhub. Average delivery fees between Uber's Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates were $1.89 to $3.45, the research from 250 restaurants in 50 areas found. Service costs ranged more, from zero to $5. Postmates users faced fees that were 30% of the food total, on average. It was 21% for DoorDash, 20% for Uber Eats, and 12% for Grubhub, the report shared with WSJ found. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Food Makers Face Risks When Serving Up Supply Chain Data -- Market Talk

08:41 ET - Food manufacturers open themselves up to potential risks, both regulatory and in terms of public perception, when they publish disclosures about suppliers in tropical agriculture regions because advocacy groups comb through the data for campaigns related to the environment and human rights. But executives from some large companies say they welcome outside reviews. "There is precious little point of publishing lists for their own sake," Jonathan Horrell, global director of sustainability at Mondelez tells WSJ. "By making information public, it's an accountability tool." Mondelez, like other food makers, issues lists of the mills it taps for palm oil, an ingredient widely used in the food and consumer-products sectors. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Lower, Cattle Futures Perk Up -- Market Talk

15:39 ET - Lean hog futures end at 68.475 cents per pound, down 1.4% for the day. Meanwhile, live cattle futures gain 0.2% to $1.11425 per pound. Cattle futures have now risen 11.6% in the past month, in reaction to a fire in a Tyson Foods beef plant in Kansas knocking it offline as well as increased consumer beef demand. Meanwhile, the slip in hog futures is the first after two straight sessions of finishing higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 10 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 9 +$ 36.29 +$ 33.66 Oct 8 +$ 39.39 +$ 32.67 Oct 7 +$ 48.61 +$ 36.80 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.3 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $1.03 per hundred pounds, to $215.63, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 54 cents per hundred pounds, to $186.66. The total load count was 105. Wholesale pork prices rose 46 cents, to $76.06 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.