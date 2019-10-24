LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Dairy Prices to Rise on Tighter Global Supply: Fitch Solutions -- Market Talk

0910 GMT - Fitch Solutions has revised up its 2019 Class III CME Milk average price to $16.65 per hundredweight from $16.00 per hundredweight, supported by a tighter supply outlook in the U.S., Australia and the EU. Fitch adds that over the coming weeks, it expects prices to moderate somewhat, but should remain well above the 2014-2018 average. Front-month Class III CME Milk settled at $0.1865 per pound Wednesday. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Hershey's Price Increases Help Results -- Update

Hershey Co. said Thursday that raising prices on its chocolate and other candy helped bolster its quarterly results, but retailers in North America, its most important market, bought fewer products as a result.

Hershey said third-quarter revenue in the U.S. and Canada rose 2.7% to $1.89 billion thanks to higher prices. But Hershey's sales volume in North America fell 0.2%.

Wheat Traders Weary of Weather Talk -- Market Talk

10:57 ET - The wheat buying that's persisted for most of the month appears to have run out of steam, at least for today. "[Wheat has] evidently has grown weary of South American weather issues," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Earlier this week, wheat futures on the CBOT were rising due to weather issues seen in South America and Eastern Europe, on the hopes that prices would rise as world supplies were hampered by the weather. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finished Session Lower -- Market Talk

16:00 ET - Livestock futures finished lower on the CME, led by hog futures, which fell by 1.9% to 64.55 cents per pound. Live cattle futures drop 0.5% to $1.14725 per pound. Even though cattle finished lower, the trend of cattle futures still look overall positive. Cattle has risen 14.9% since mid-September. Hog futures, on the other hand, have been trending negative in the past week -- falling 9.8% in that timeframe. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 24 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 24 +$ 37.71 +$ 28.31 Oct 23 +$ 36.36 +$ 30.11 Oct 22 +$ 35.88 +$ 32.42 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $2.34 per hundred pounds, to $225.62, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 15 per hundred pounds, to $199.09. The total load count was 118. Wholesale pork prices fell 84 cents, to $73.57 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.