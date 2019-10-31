LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Farm Giants Slog Through Trade War

Agricultural companies are sustaining more damage from the U.S.-China trade war.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd. said this week that China's pivot toward South America as a supplier for key farm goods like soybeans is altering global food flows, cutting into U.S. exports and pushing up costs. That has made some U.S. farmers reluctant to sell their crops, executives said, constraining supplies for commodity traders.

For the companies that dominate global sales of agricultural commodities, trade-related problems have this year combined with bad weather that has vexed U.S. farmers, as well as a swine disease that has decimated Asian hog farms and diminished demand for feed. ADM and Bunge this week reported lower quarterly earnings, while privately held rival Cargill Inc. earlier this month reported its own quarterly decline.

China Largely Absent From Meat Export Sales -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Export sales for US beef and pork were up from last week's totals, but the limited amounts of new meat purchasing by China will likely be a drag on futures trading Thursday. Beef net sales totaled 15,700 metric tons, up 14% from the previous week, while pork sales totaled 30,100 tons, up 57% from the previous week. For pork, China only accounted for 1,900 tons of new sales in 2019--with a reduction of 4,200 tons for 2020. China was the top destination for pork exports, however--totaling 10,200 tons, followed closely by Mexico at 9,100 tons. China did not account for a sizable portion of beef sales or exports this week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Pilgrim's Pride Reports Stronger Mexican Business -- Market Talk

09:04 ET - Pilgrim's Pride says its 3Q sales to Mexico, one of the biggest consumers of US-sourced meats, were stronger than last year. "Growth in our branded products and prepared foods continue to create portfolio differentiation in the region," the company said Wednesday. Chicken prices are expected to rise going forward, due to the Chinese government's lifting of a ban on fresh poultry imported from the US. The company's earnings call is scheduled at 9am ET. Shares rise 1.8% premarket. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Restaurants Failing to Wean Cattle Off Animal Drugs -- Market Talk

16:21 ET - Consumer groups blast some restaurant chains for failing to reduce antibiotic use in their beef supply, despite many successfully scaling back on the drugs in their poultry production. In a scorecard released by US PIRG Education Fund, the Center for Food Safety and other groups, chains like Arby's, Pizza Hut and Sonic get an "F" for having no antibiotic reduction plan, while Subway and McDonald's get middling grades for outlining plans but not yet making significant progress. Chipotle and Panera are the models, the groups say, with neither serving any beef produced with the help of antibiotics. The drugs have been targeted due to fears that overuse hastens the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can sicken and kill humans. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Dairy Prices Pinching Dunkin -- Market Talk

1041 ET - Dunkin Brands lowers its FY19 guidance for operating margin dollars in its Baskin-Robbins ice cream business, with company executives pointing to rising dairy costs as a possible headwind in an interview following largely bullish 3Q earnings and outlooks. Starbucks also cautioned about rising prices in dairy, a key commodity for coffee players. Dairy has been down, but reduced supply is starting to shift the equation. Dunkin shares rise 5.7%.(heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

DuPont Expects Double-Digit Growth In Meat Alternatives -- Market Talk

09:47 ET - The adoption of plant-based meat replacements contributed to growth at DuPont's food and beverage business in its latest quarter. This year restaurant chains have introduced new plant-based meat alternatives to their menus, some of which use the pea and soy proteins that DuPont produces. DuPont says sales today are under $100M, which the company says is "relatively small," but DuPont sees long-term grow in the double-digits. The company had quarterly revenue of $5.4B. Shares are up 1.2%. (austen.hufford@wsj.com; @austenhufford)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Break 4-Day Winning Streak -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME have taken a break from its rally of the past four days, falling 0.9% to $1.17225 per pound. It's unclear if cattle futures have hit a high for now, as it's the first day since last Thursday that the cattle contract has fallen. However, cattle futures are up over 17% since mid-September, and could easily resume its uptick on Friday. Meanwhile, lean hog futures moved 0.3% higher Thursday, closing at 66 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 31 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 31 +$ 53.79 +$ 32.93 Oct 30 +$ 49.15 +$ 30.50 Oct 29 +$ 47.60 +$ 32.93 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 107.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $2.13 per hundred pounds, to $232.18, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 18 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.49. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.13, to $75.72 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.