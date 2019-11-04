LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Top People Officer Departs After CEO Firing

McDonald's Corp. said its top human-resources executive had left the company, after the burger giant fired its chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, because of his relationship with an employee.

McDonald's said Chief People Officer David Fairhurst had left the company on Monday, without providing any details. A roughly 15-year veteran of the company, Mr. Fairhurst had worked with Mr. Easterbrook for McDonald's in the U.K. and was promoted to the top human-resources job soon after Mr. Easterbrook became CEO in 2015.

Ousted McDonald's Chief Easterbrook Getting Half Year Pay -- Market Talk

10:54 ET - Steve Easterbrook may have lost his job as CEO of McDonald's, but he isn't leaving the fast-food chain empty-handed. In an SEC filing, McDonald's says the ousted executive will get a lump-sum check for 26 weeks pay, plus a pro-rated target incentive plan payment for this year. For 2018, the most recent data available, Easterbrook's salary was $1.34M and his TIP payment was $2.46M. Easterbrook's termination agreement also includes a two-year noncompetition pact. McDonald's shares down 2.5%. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Shake Shack Beats Profit Expectations

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) said higher traffic in its stores helped lift comparable sales in the third quarter, but analysts still expected a stronger performance.

The New York-based burger chain on Monday reported same-store sales rose 2% in the quarter. That was stronger than last year, but a half-percentage point lower than the gain analysts polled by FactSet predicted.

Popeyes' Sandwich Faces Test With Supply In Place -- Market Talk

1623 ET - A spicy chicken sandwich drove a 9.7% comparable-sales gain in 3Q at Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes Louisiana Chicken unit. After supply issues, the chain has reintroduced the sandwich and the test of how much it can continue bringing diners into stores begins. "Now we need to start seeing how they come back," Popeyes marketing head for North America, Bruno Cardinali, tells WSJ at a media event. He says the brand plans to continue promoting the sandwich via social media, where it started a raucous online debate about chicken sandwiches when the item was introduced. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com, @MicahMaidenberg)

Milk Prices May Extend Gains at Dairy Auction: BNZ -- Market Talk

1614 ET - BNZ expects dairy prices to extend their recent small gains at tonight's GlobalDairyTade auction. "This would add support to recent upgrades to 2019/20 milk price forecasts including ours (to NZ$7.10) and Fonterra's (to a range midpoint of NZ$7.05)," BNZ says. And, if realized, that would keep cash flows solid on farm while New Zealand farmers fret about several other issues including environmental policy proposals. (david.winning@wsj.com; @dwinningWSJ)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Highest in Six Months -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Cattle futures on the CBOT finished at their highest levels since April 24 rising 0.5% to $1.20075 per pound. Cattle prices rise for a second straight session, and are up over 20% since the rally began in September. "Cattle continues to trade higher as funds build on their long positions," says Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. Hog futures also rose, adding 0.1% to 64.525 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 4 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 4 +$ 63.17 +$ 38.46 Nov 1 +$ 54.12 +$ 31.15 Oct 31 +$ 53.79 +$ 32.93 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 107.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.61 per hundred pounds, to $234.81, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.87 per hundred pounds, to $210.38. The total load count was 81. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.40, to $78.29 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.