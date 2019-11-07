LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Can A Silicon Valley Exec Mix With Chicken Farmers? -- Market Talk

11:10 ET - Tyson Foods' appointment of an Alphabet tech leader to be the meat giant's new president is a curveball that left some analysts perplexed. "The optics of putting an executive from the technology and health care industry into such an important management role in the livestock industry aren't too good, in our opinion," say Credit Suisse analysts, noting that some of Tyson's other high-profile hires from outside haven't lasted long with the Arkansas company, its constellation of farmers suppliers, and its food-giant customers. Tyson's been struggling with operational problems in its core chicken-processing business, and Credit Suisse allows that perhaps "hiring an elite engineer from Google to take a look at this situation isn't a bad idea." Tyson shares up 0.3% with the S&P up 0.6%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Beyond Meat Insiders Cash In -- Market Talk

11:37 ET - The returns aren't as fat as they would have been when Beyond Meat's shares hit their intraday high of $239.71 over the summer, but some insiders at the meat-replacement maker are cashing in after a lockup on share sales ended last week. Director Bernhard Van Lengerich, of S2G Ventures, sells $11M worth of stock after exercising options, according to SEC filings, while fellow director Diane Carhart, a Stonyfield Farm exec, sells $5.3M in similar transactions. While Beyond CEO Ethan Brown said he didn't plan any new share sales, Chief Growth Officer Charles Muth sells $4.2M worth and Chief People Officer Cari Soto sells $824,000. Beyond shares is off 2.3% to $79.46 in recent trading, down 46% over the past month partly in anticipation of heavy insider selling. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat Wants to Start Production in Asia Next Year --Reuters

--The executive chairman of Beyond Meat said the company is hoping to begin producing its product in Asia by the end of next year, as it aims to enter the China market, Reuters reports Thursday.

McDonald's Agrees to Buy Renewable Energy From Two Texas Projects

McDonald's said Thursday it has agreed to purchase renewable energy from two large-scale wind and solar projects in Texas, signifying one of the many moves the fast-food chain is undertaking to reduce its global carbon footprint.

The company said it has signed a virtual-power purchase agreement with Aviator Wind West, a wind-power project based in Coke County, Texas, as well as with a solar project that's also located in the state.

Trade Dispute Holding Down South America Ag Equipment -- Market Talk

15:53 ET - Farmers in South America are holding back on purchasing more farm equipment until the US and China resolve their trade standoff, says Hubertus Muhlhauser, CEO of CNH Industrial, maker of Case IH and New Holland farm machinery. Factory shipments of new farm tractors in Brazil were down 21% in October from a year earlier, while shipments of new combines were off 38%, reflecting farmers' wait-and-see approach to machinery purchases. "This whole trade [issue] is stopping South America from buying," Muhlhauser told investors at a William Blair conference. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Lower For Second Consecutive Session -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - Lean hog futures finish trading down 0.7% at 64.3 cents a pound. It's the second session in a row that hog futures have dropped, with hogs seemingly resistant to the news US-China tariffs may be removed if a partial deal is reached between the two. However, laggard export sales for both pork and beef served to keep both of them weighed down. Live cattle futures finished unchanged for the day, at $1.19 a pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 7 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 7 +$ 73.55 +$ 42.56 Nov 6 +$ 72.18 +$ 42.28 Nov 5 +$ 63.51 +$ 37.53 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $1.15 per hundred pounds, to $238.29, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.49 per hundred pounds, to $213.02. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices rose 13 cents, to $80.20 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.