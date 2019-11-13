LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

U.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, according to people familiar with the matter, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down the limited trade deal President Trump outlined last month.

Mr. Trump has said China has agreed to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products annually. But China is leery of putting a numerical commitment in the text of a potential agreement, according to the people.

Pork Production Outside of Asia to Rise in 2020 -- Market Talk

12:24 ET - Pork production -- and meat production in general -- is expected to grow in North America, South America and Europe in 2020, says Rabobank. This growth in production is expected in reaction to the continued spread of African swine fever in China and Southeast Asia, and looks to incentivize beef and poultry production as well. Standouts include European poultry exports growing by 4.2% in 2020 amid dark meat demand in Africa and Asia, Brazilian beef production growing 3.5% in 2020, and US and Mexican pork production growing 4.6% and 4.1% in 2020, respectively, Rabobank says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Brazil Corn Production Likely to Grow in Northeast -- Market Talk

0743 ET - Brazil's corn production is likely to grow rapidly in the area consisting of the states of Sergipe and Alagoas and the northeastern region of the state of Bahia, according to Brazilian crop agency Conab. The grouping of states, also known as Sealba, plants corn during the same calendar period as the northern hemisphere and is forecast to grow 1.16 million metric tons of the crop in the 2019-2020 season. Conab on Wednesday forecast a total corn crop of 98.37 million tons for the season, a decline from the 100.05 million tons produced in 2018-2019. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Take a Tumble -- Market Talk

15:42 ET - Livestock futures on the CME slide, with lean hog futures declining 2.5% to 63.125 cents a pound and live cattle futures falling 1.4% to $1.1810. For hog futures, today's decline follows the movement of cutouts earlier today, which generally posted a fall led by pork butt--which lost $2.26 per hundredweight to slide to $86.63. News broke late in the trading day that trade talks between the US and China hit a snag over farm purchases, also a bearish indicator for hog futures. Meanwhile, cattle futures continue to relax after briefly breaking $1.20 a pound this month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 13 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 13 +$ 90.47 +$ 55.96 Nov 12 +$ 91.89 +$ 58.86 Nov 11 +$ 86.54 +$ 53.89 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 113.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 109.3 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose $1.84 per hundred pounds, to $242.34, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.30 per hundred pounds, to $217.53. The total load count was 131. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.35, to $86.43 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.