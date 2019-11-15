LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China Buys More US Pork for 2020 -- Market Talk

09:22 ET - While China bought US pork exports for 2019 delivery, a larger portion of its purchases were for 2020 this week. China was reported as having purchased 9,900 metric tons of pork for 2020--outpacing the 5,500 tons it purchased for 2019. The opposite was true last week, when China purchased 2,800 tons of US pork for 2019 and actually reduced its 2020 buys by 2,000 tons. African swine fever continues to ravage the Chinese hog population, which has caused domestic pork prices to skyrocket. As a result, Chinese pork imports are expected to reach a record high in 2020, according to Rabobank. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Beef Has a Strong Export Sales Showing -- Market Talk

09:05 - Export sales of US beef rose strongly versus the previous week, totaling 25,300 metric tons, the USDA says. Japan and South Korea were the biggest destinations for US beef, at 7,100 tons and 4,500 tons, respectively. Both nations have been looking to cope with the effect that African swine fever has had on the Asian pig population, embracing US beef as an alternative protein to support them through a domestic protein shortage. Cattle futures on the CME have rallied since September, although they may have hit a ceiling of $1.20 per pound early last week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farmers to Receive Second Round of Market Payments -- Market Talk

14:57 ET - Farmers will be receiving another 25% of the $14.5B in aid provided to farmers by the USDA, the agency confirms. The rules of the second round of payments will be the same as the first round, with the USDA making payments to farmers by differing rates for each county--with rates ranging from $15 to $150 per acre. The USDA says that the signup period for the second tranche at local Farm Service Agency offices will begin on Dec. 6. Farmers have described the first round of market payments as not enough to replace the income made from growing crops, but helped them to pull through the harsh market conditions of this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Canned Tuna Maker Bumble Bee Preps for Bankruptcy Filing

Bumble Bee Foods LLC is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days over mounting legal expenses stemming from its involvement in a conspiracy to fix prices on canned tuna, according to people familiar with the matter.

The San Diego-based company, owned by London-based private-equity firm Lion Capital, is expected to file a chapter 11 petition shortly and will put itself up for sale, the people said. Bumble Bee didn't respond to a request for comment. Lion Capital, which bought the company in 2010 for $980 million, also didn't immediately respond.

UBS Initiates Coverage of Plant-Based Meat Producer Beyond Meat at Neutral -- Market Talk

1235 GMT - Beyond Meat is leading the charge to disrupt a more than $1 trillion global animal meat industry, UBS says as it initiates coverage of the stock at neutral. UBS projects plant-based meat to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30% through 2025 and reach $50 billion in global sales with a 2.5% volume penetration. It forecasts Beyond Meat to grow above end-market demand at a compound annual growth rate of 36% through 2025. While UBS sees a robust revenue opportunity, it says it is cautious on the company's margin outlook as competition is intensifying, particularly from larger protein-processor and packaged-food peers who are likely to undercut Beyond Meat's price points using excess capacity and a lower gross-margin-rate profile. (maitane.sardon@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Bounce After Sinking Earlier In The Day -- Market Talk

15:34 ET - After spending most of the day trading lower, lean hog futures on the CME bounced back up to 63.2 cents per pound -- slightly higher than yesterday but still down 12.3% in the past month. Since the start of the year, hog futures have fallen 22%. Additionally, the December contract is down 35% from its year-high reached in April. Cattle futures, on the other hand, inched up 0.1% Friday. This close brings cattle futures back above the $1.19 per pound range. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 15 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 15 +$ 89.96 +$ 56.54 Nov 14 +$ 90.26 +$ 55.51 Nov 13 +$ 90.47 +$ 55.96 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 112.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 108.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 26 cents per hundred pounds, to $240.80, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.51 per hundred pounds, to $214.33. The total load count was 81. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.03, to $87.25 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.