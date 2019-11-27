LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

America's Cattle Ranchers Are Fighting Back Against Fake Meat

On a rainy September morning, a pair of cattle ranchers browsed the refrigerated meat cases at a Walmart Inc. store in Mandan, N.D., snapping cellphone photos of an unwelcome invader among the shrink-wrapped ground beef: Beyond Meat Inc. patties, made from pea protein and coconut oil. After a separate check at a nearby local supermarket, the ranchers headed to the North Dakota Department of Health. They showed officials the photos and warned of food-safety risks from mixing plant burgers with the traditional beef kind.

Their message: Meatless burgers don't belong on beef's turf.

The impromptu inspection by the ranchers -- one of whom was Kenny Graner, president of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association -- is just one front in a growing war against their plant-based rivals. Cattle ranchers and their allies are pushing regulators to scrutinize alternative meat-makers, recruiting food scientists to test plant-based products for potential health risks, and ramping up countercampaigns to highlight beef's nutritional benefits while comparing their rivals to dog food.

A Chicken Sandwich Gives Popeyes and Burger King Latest Reason to Beef Up Digital Marketing

The runaway success of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's chicken sandwich has encouraged the chain's parent company to rethink how it promotes new menu items.

TV figured prominently in the original launch marketing plans for the Popeyes sandwich in August, with a commercial produced and ready for distribution, said Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer for Burger King and Popeyes, which are owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. But once a well-timed Popeyes tweet kicked off a so-called chicken sandwich war, the company decided to hold back its TV campaign to let the enthusiasm grow organically.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Ag Market Monitoring South American Weather, US/China Trade -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - Weather in Argentina and the any solid development with trade issues between the US and China are both things ag markets are looking at, Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis says. Cekander says he is watching the weather in Argentina where it is expected to be drier over the next couple of weeks to monitor that it doesn't kick off a dry spell. A drier Argentina could boost US prices. While the industry is also watching for US and China trade developments. "They want to see a signing date," Cekander says. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

Futures Hindered By Traders Liquidating Positions -- Market Talk

14:19 ET - Traders liquidated their interest in December futures before first-notice day, helping to push ag futures lower Wednesday, says Dan Cekander, DC Analysis president. Those declines were also driven by favorable weather in South America and weakness in the continent's currencies, he says. Cekander says there's "real weakness" in both the currencies of Brazil and Argentina, which boosts corn and soybean prices for producers in South America, pushing them to plant more in the future. Corn futures were off 1.1%, wheat futures fell 0.6% and soybean futures were down 0.2%. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Rise and Hog Futures Fall -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Cattle futures end the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the black, while hog futures sink. "Funds are clearly dressing up their long positions going into the end of the month which is not a surprise considering the position they have built into the cattle during the last 2 1/2 months," Top Third Ag Marketing's Jeff French says, saying the "rally is unprecedented as futures only closed two consecutive days lower once during the month of November." Cattle futures gain 0.8% and hog futures fall 1%. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 27 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Nov 27 +$ 73.32 +$ 40.41 Nov 26 +$ 77.81 +$ 44.63 Nov 25 +$ 84.45 +$ 48.99 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 108.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 40 cents per hundred pounds, to $232.24, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.65 per hundred pounds, to $210.64. The total load count was 119. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.96, to $79.20 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.