LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

11/29/2019 | 04:47pm EST

TOP STORIES

Pork Industry Needs to Keep Seeing Strong Exports -- Market Talk

10:31 ET - The pork industry needs strong exports to continue given that pork production is up from a year ago, said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst for Northstar Commodity. "We're getting good export business," Schultz said. "You're going to need that." The pork market is also grappling with a tough time of year that brings weak prices, he said. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

Mexico's President Urges Quick U.S. Ratification of Trade Deal

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged U.S. House Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a key engine for Mexico's faltering economy, saying his country has met its commitments regarding labor issues.

In a letter sent Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Mr. Lopez Obrador said Mexico has allocated more funds in next year's budget to implement changes in Mexican labor laws.

STORIES OF INTEREST

McCormick, Becton Dickinson, Hormel Foods Announced Dividend Hikes -- Barrons.com (Nov. 28)

McCormick added a little spice to its common shares this week when it announced a 9% dividend increase.

McCormick's products include spices and recipe mixes. It was one of several companies to declare dividend boosts in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Others included Becton Dickinson and Hormel Foods.

U.S. Stocks Notch Best Month Since June

U.S. stocks closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June -- though slipped in Friday's shortened trading session as the holiday-shopping season kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each rose more than 3% for the month and booked modest weekly gains. The indexes have notched a series of records in recent sessions, most recently on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Prices Rise While Cattle Slips -- Market Talk

14:05 ET - Livestock futures closed mixed, with hog futures up 1.6% and cattle futures down 0.4% in a shorter trading day following the Thanksgiving break. Cattle futures initially traded on news from earlier this week that cash cattle prices were up, but ultimately lost ground Friday, said Trey Wornock, a broker for Amarillo Brokerage. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 29 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Nov 29       +$ 76.43            +$ 44.65 
Nov 27       +$ 73.32            +$ 40.41 
Nov 26       +$ 77.81            +$ 44.63 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  109.2 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  105.9 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 12 cents per hundred pounds, to $232.12, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 30 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.34. The total load count was 65. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.97, to $81.17 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Corrections & Amplifications

The Pork Packer table was corrected at 4:49 p.m. ET because an earlier version misstated today's Standard Margin Operating Index. The error derived from the source.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 28051.41 Delayed Quote.20.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 8403.684869 Delayed Quote.32.48%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.46% 8665.470809 Delayed Quote.30.33%
S&P 500 -0.40% 3140.98 Delayed Quote.25.80%
