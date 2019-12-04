LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

12:03 ET - North American beef supplies are expected to look generally the same in 2020 as in 2019, with domestic prices steady as production maintains high levels, according to research from Rabobank. Asian nations are expected to drive strong beef consumption growth globally, as African swine fever has decimated hog populations in China and Vietnam. Beef's premium to pork has narrowed as pork prices have tripled in Asia in the past year, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia all stand to export more of their supply to Asia, Rabobank says. As a result, Canada may also begin to export more to China, thanks to regaining market access in November. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Campbell's U.S. Soup Sales Dip -- Update

Campbell Soup Co. sold fewer of its namesake products in the U.S. in the latest quarter, wiping out gains in its growing snacks division.

The Camden, N.J.-based food maker said Wednesday that the late timing of this year's Thanksgiving holiday, after the end of its latest quarter, pushed a reliable demand boost outside the period. But Campbell has also lost space for some of its soups on store shelves after years of sales declines. Its U.S. soup sales fell 3% for the quarter.

Campbell's profit declined to $166 million from $194 million a year earlier. But adjusted earnings of 78 cents a share topped analysts' forecast by 7 cents. Some $45 million in cost cuts helped profitability in the quarter.

Chipotle Introducing New Programs to Assist U.S. Farmers

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said Wednesday it was introducing new programs to assist U.S. farmers and "help drive the future of farming for younger generations."

The restaurateur said it is introducing three-year contracts "to buy product from farmers under the age of 40 who meet its Food with Integrity standards starting with beef, pork and dairy."

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Hungry for a Cut of China's Meat Market -- 2nd Update

Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. are considering China as their next big market for plant-based meat products, but local startups aim to leverage their own knowledge of Chinese tastes to gain an edge over the U.S. companies.

China is emerging as an attractive market for alternative-meat makers because purchasing power and meat consumption have grown at a rapid clip in the world's most populous country. In addition, Chinese officials have encouraged meat alternatives amid a deadly swine epidemic that has wiped out as much as half of China's pig population and pushed up pork, beef and poultry prices.

Fonterra Raises Midpoint of Forecast Milk Price to NZ$7.30

New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra Cooperative Group has raised its farm gate milk price forecast for its 2020 financial year.

The midpoint of the forecast range was increased by 25 New Zealand cents to NZ$7.30 (US$4.76) per kilogram of milk solids, Fonterra said Thursday.

Cargill Quits LME to Focus Metals Business on Iron Ore, Steel -- Market Talk

1312 ET - Cargill has resigned from the London Metal Exchange, after several challenging years for brokers in industrial metals. The US commodities giant became a Category 2 member of the LME in February 2016, meaning it could buy and sell derivatives such as copper futures by telephone, as well as clearing trades on behalf of clients. Less than four years later, the LME filed a notice on Tuesday saying it had approved Cargill's decision to pull out of the exchange. Cargill confirmed the decision, telling Dow Jones Newswires that it "no longer offers hedging solutions in base metals, with a few exceptions." The company said it would remain active in other metal markets, with a focus on iron ore and steel. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Finish Down on Profit Taking -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - After a sustained move higher over the course of the past nearly three months, livestock traders may be finally opting to lock in some profits on cattle. After going as high as $1.27 per pound last week, live cattle futures on the CME have eased, dropping 1.2% to $1.24175 per pound. The rally started after a fire eviscerated a Tyson beef plant in Kansas in September, but now with the plant coming back online this month, some traders may see now as a good opportunity to sell. "There's some nice profits to be made on cattle," says Jason Britt of Central State Commodities. Meanwhile, lean hogs on the CME finished 0.1% at 68.425 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 4 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 4 +$ 67.85 +$ 41.55 Dec 3 +$ 69.90 +$ 42.15 Dec 2 +$ 78.35 +$ 47.42 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell $3.20 per hundred pounds, to $226.95, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.00 per hundred pounds, to $210.31. The total load count was 153. Wholesale pork prices fell 28 cents, to $79.73 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.