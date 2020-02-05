LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Performance Food 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analyst Views

Performance Food Group Co.'s (PFGC) second-quarter adjusted earnings came in above analysts' estimates.

The food distributor on Wednesday said net sales were $6.07 billion for the quarter, up from $4.62 billion in the year-ago period. FactSet consensus was $6.09 billion.

Net income was $41.2 million, down from $43.1 million a year earlier. The decline was primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $7.5 million increase in operating profit, the company said.

Earnings per share were 39 cents, down from 41 cents.

Chipotle Seeks Investigation Settlement -- Market Talk

11:41 ET - Chipotle Mexican Grill says it's in discussions with the US District Court for the Central District of California to settle an investigation stemming from foodborne illness outbreaks. If reached, a settlement would include money, a possible deferred prosecution agreement and other company undertakings, according to a filing. The company first received a grand jury subpoena in regards to the matter in 2016, and additional ones since. Chipotle said in its 4Q earnings it paid $10M into a legal reserve during the quarter. Chipotle is off 2.2%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Increased Efforts to Contain Coronavirus Good News for Grains -- Market Talk

08:51 ET - Unconfirmed reports about potential treatments for coronavirus have injected some ease into CBOT grains futures Wednesday. "Now that it would appear that more patients are being released from Chinese hospitals than admitted and the government has stepped up efforts to contain the virus, the world, and world markets appear a bit more at ease," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Overnight, wheat futures rose 1%, while soybeans rose 0.7% and corn rose 0.1%. However, even if a treatment is discovered and released, grain markets will still feel "lingering effects" from its spread, says Hueber. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Traders Hope China Will Offer Duty-Free Import Licenses -- Market Talk

09:11 ET - Despite the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, some traders are hopeful that China will issue duty-free import licenses for US corn as soon as next week, which would signal that the terms of the phase one trade deal are going into action. "US corn is still the cheapest in the world and there is hope that there will be duty-free imports licenses from China in the next two weeks allowing China's phase-one buying to commence on February 1th," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. On Tuesday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed that China wanted to delay its purchase obligations due to the virus, but that it would still commence with increased US agricultural buying. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog and Cattle Futures Finish Lower -- Market Talk

15:12 ET - Livestock futures again fail to hold onto early gains and finish the day with losses. Hog prices fall 0.7% to 61.875 cents per pound while live cattle loses 1.2% to $1.19175 per pound. For hogs, demand is still stymied thanks to coronavirus' quelling China's appetite for the meat, at least for the time being. However, other traders consider hog futures oversold, and expect a more prolonged run higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 5 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 5 +$ 26.88 +$ 5.19 Feb 4 +$ 24.64 +$ 10.78 Feb 3 +$ 27.00 +$ 15.06 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 97.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 21 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.72, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 43 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.94. The total load count was 133. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.60, to $64.15 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.