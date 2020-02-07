LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Pork Race Pits Slaughterhouses Against Shippers -- Market Talk

1037 ET - US pork exports are surging, but for Tyson Foods and other US pork players like JBS and Smithfield, the question is whether ramped-up purchases from China and other countries can keep pace with expanding US pork production, driven by new slaughterhouses. JPMorgan analysts estimate an 80% jump in weekly US pork exports as of Jan. 24, the biggest year-on-year increase since 2015, but US pork prices have yet to respond -- the firm estimates a 6% increase since the beginning of September, versus a 31% jump in European hog prices and Chinese pork prices doubling. "The issue for US pork pricing seems to be that, at least thus far, domestic production has risen faster than exports," JPM says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com;@jacobbunge)

Brazil Inflation Slowed in January as Meat Prices Declined

SAO PAULO-Brazil's inflation slowed in January as the price of meat fell in the month following a big jump in December.

Consumer prices increased 0.21% in January from December, the slowest increase for the month since at least 1994, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday.

Prices increased 4.19% from a year earlier. In December prices increased 1.15% in the month and 4.31% from a year earlier.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Just Eat, McDonald's in Talks to Form Delivery Partnership in Spain

Online food-ordering platform Just Eat PLC is in talks with McDonald's to form a delivery partnership in Spain, Just Eat's Spain Managing Director Patrik Bergareche said Friday.

Both companies have been doing trials in Spain and are negotiating a "new phase" in their relationship, Mr. Bergareche said in an interview with Dow Jones Newswires.

USTR: China Deal To Be Enforced Via Tariff Threats -- Market Talk

12:19 ET - President Trump plans to stringently enforce the phase-one trade agreement between the US and China using the threat of increased tariffs, USTR Robert Lighthizer said in a podcast hosted by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue released by the USDA this week. "The President is doing things differently ... because the trade record has been so bad," Lighthizer says. "We kept in a place a substantial amount of tariffs on important goods, which gives us leverage." Because of these lingering tariffs and a dispute process that allows the US to introduce new tariffs, China will follow through on increasing their US agricultural purchases to $36B in 2020. "I think they're going to do it, but if they don't we have an enforcement mechanism to insist on it," Lighthizer says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Gain 7.7% in Two Days -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Lean hog futures continued their rally Friday, closing up 2.1% for the day at 66.25 cents per pound. That makes it 7.7% that the April contract has risen since Thursday, reacting to indications that higher levels of US pork are making their way to Chinese shores. "Futures are still oversold and in my opinion do not have much downside risk at these levels as long as we keep [African swine fever] out of the country," says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. Meanwhile, cattle futures finished 0.1% higher at $1.198 per pound -- seemingly a floor after the contract declined for nine out of the last 13 sessions. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 7 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 7 +$ 26.12 +$ 3.36 Feb 6 +$ 23.61 +$ 4.63 Feb 5 +$ 26.88 +$ 5.19 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 97.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 96.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 81 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.12, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.07 per hundred pounds, to $203.89. The total load count was 130. Wholesale pork prices fell 59 cents, to $63.30 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.