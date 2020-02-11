Log in
News : Commodities
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

02/11/2020 | 05:28pm EST

TOP STORIES

US Foods Sees Modest Pork Price Inflation -- Market Talk

1122 ET - US Foods expects inflation in pork to be "manageable" in 2020, executives said during an earnings call with analysts. The food distributor saw inflation in cheese, poultry and beef categories in fiscal 2019 and anticipates modest inflation for pork. Larger peer Sysco also said in its earnings call this month that higher inflation in dairy and beef categories is affecting its gross profit. (jaewon.kang@wsj.com; @_jaewonkang)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farm Bureau Projects Higher Farm Income in 2020 -- Market Talk

11:27 ET - Even with the USDA not expected to provide much more in further aid payments to farmers in 2020, farm-sector net income is expected to rise thanks to 19% higher crop and livestock sales in 2020 versus the previous year. Using USDA data, the American Farm Bureau Federation projects net farm income will total $96.6B, the fourth year in a row farm income has risen. However, the AFBF notes, farm income last year was abetted in a big way by the second round of market facilitation payments authorized by the Trump Administration, which injected an additional $16B into the farm economy. With a US-China trade deal signed last month, Agriculture Secretary Perdue has said that another round of aid payments is unlikely. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Wheat Futures Under Pressure After WASDE

Wheat for March delivery fell 1.8% to $5.42 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with traders selling off their wheat positions after the USDA's WASDE report showed higher inventories than anticipated.

Corn for March delivery fell 0.5% to $3.79 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.1% to $8.84 3/4 a bushel.

USDA Projects Higher World Soybean Inventories -- Update

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said world inventories of soybeans are likely to grow as Brazil expects a record crop.

Global soybeans stockpiles are likely to total 98.9 million metric tons, up from 96.7 million tons projected last month, the USDA said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Fall As US Production Jumps -- Market Talk

15:43 ET - Hog futures on the CME tumbled this afternoon, with the USDA's WASDE report showing that production of pork is expected to rise by over a billion pounds from last year -- and 240 million pounds versus last month's projection of 28.66 billion pounds. "It's the industry's clear cut decision to over produce that is killing this market," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Hogs closed down 1.3% at 64.225 cents per pound, while live cattle finished 1.3% lower at $1.17175 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 11 
 
 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Feb 11       +$ 24.08            +$  2.39 
Feb 10       +$ 26.27            +$  5.32 
Feb  7       +$ 26.12            +$  3.36 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice   95.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select   95.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell $1.08 per hundred pounds, to $207.83, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 83 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.53. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.36, to $62.85 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

