LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Coronavirus Snarls Trans-Pacific Shipping and Ripples Through U.S. Business

The coronavirus epidemic is upending the carefully calibrated logistics of global shipping, as plunging exports from China disrupt the trade of American goods, especially farm products such as fruit and meat destined for Asia.

Congestion at Chinese ports and interrupted sailings have squeezed space on China-bound vessels and created an imbalance of the 40-foot long refrigerated containers used to ship fruit, meat and other perishables on three-week voyages across the Pacific, with many stuck on the China side.

The traffic jam is pushing up transportation prices for U.S. exporters and sowing turmoil on the heels of a painful trade war.

China Fast-Food Sector Likely to Recover From Virus Before Casual Dining -- Market Talk

0742 GMT - China's fast food-restaurant operators may recover sooner from the coronavirus epidemic than their casual-dining peers, Jefferies says. As consumers avoid crowded venues, restaurants are relying on deliveries, which gives fast-food businesses an edge as their products are easier to pack and transport, Jefferies says. While the bank's channel checks suggest some fast-food chains have all stores open for takeaway and delivery, many casual dining outlets have had to suspend some operations due to government requirements, Jefferies says. It prefers Yum China over Haidilao for its "more straightforward" recovery, keeping the former at buy with a target of US$56 and the latter at hold with a target of HK36.30. (yifan.wang@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Consumer Pantry-Loading Could Reintroduce Them to Old Brands -- Market Talk

17:23 ET - Campbell Soup is seeing a boost in demand as retailers stock up on canned foods in light of consumers going on buying sprees out of fear that the spread of the new coronavirus will soon have Americans self-quarantined at home. Credit Suisse says the unfortunate event comes at a critical time for Campbell, which has been investing in its soups to improve ingredients and make them more attractive for younger consumers. "Pantry-loading is not normally a long-term benefit for the company, but we think increased trial of Campbell's soup at this stage in the company's turnaround will prove more beneficial than normal," Credit Suisse says. Campbell has already had some success with new varieties and marketing, which led to a better-than-expected quarter, the company reported Wednesday. (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

Kroger Says Virus Fueling Higher Sales Volumes for Staples -- Market Talk

11:51 ET - Kroger executives report the supermarket chain is seeing demand pick up for staples including water, boxed foods and hand sanitizer as consumers absorb news about the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen cautionsthat the company can't quantify the effects from the virus on its business. Shares jumped 6.2% to $32.87, nearing levels they haven't reached since early 2017, even as broader indexes move lower. Results for the latest quarter are in line with forecasts. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

Dozens of Leafy Green Outbreaks Prompt New Food Safety Plan -- Market Talk

15:45 ET - The FDA will zero in on water used by farmers, shopper card data and whole-genome sequencing as part of an effort this year to improve the safety of leafy greens, the agency says. In an eight-page "action plan," the FDA outlined two rules it would issue to set new standards for water used on produce and enhance the traceability of contaminated food. The plan is a response to the 40 E.coli outbreaks tied to leafy greens between 2009 and 2018, including several linked to romaine lettuce that recently sickened hundreds, led to multiple deaths and caused millions of dollars in losses for the food industry. "That's a lot of outbreaks," says Frank Yiannas, FDA's top food safety official. "The industry must do better." (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Gives Back Weekly Price Gains -- Market Talk

15:11 ET - Cattle futures on the CME give back a sizable portions of gains made this week as coronavirus fears again pressure prices. Futures had recovered on trader appetite for livestock. April live cattle finished the day down 2.4% to $1.08675 per pound. Meanwhile, hog futures finished the day 1.7% higher, to 65.375 cents per pound. For hogs, it's the highest close the contract has had since Feb. 21. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 5 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 5 +$ 25.61 +$ 8.82 Mar 4 +$ 23.82 +$ 6.33 Mar 3 +$ 26.25 +$ 6.67 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 92.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 92.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 43 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.25, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 45 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.06. The total load count was 102. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.16, to $65.84 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.