LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Fear of More Meat Plant Closures Weighs on Livestock -- Market Talk

11:49 ET - Smithfield Foods' closure of its Sioux Falls, SD, plant due to the coronavirus outbreak is instilling fear of increased instability in the meat supply chain. "While processing plants are considered essential to the national food supply, if the disease breaks among the labor force, plants may have no choice but to shut down," Steiner Consulting says. "As with many things related to this pandemic, we are now in unchartered waters and it will take concerted effort on the part of industry and government to overcome this." Both hogs and cattle futures are limit down on the CME. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Soybean Futures Fall on Coronavirus Woes

Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.1% to $8.54 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as lingering coronavirus fears have traders on edge about the viability of U.S. soybean exports.

Wheat for May delivery fell 0.3% to $5.55 a bushel.

Corn for May delivery fell 0.1% to $3.31 1/2 a bushel.

Sales of Farm Machinery Tumble In March -- Market Talk

09:50 ET - Retail sales of high-horsepower farm tractors in the US and Canada fell 15% in March from the same period a year ago, says the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Sales volumes for four-wheel-driver tractors were off 17% last month, while harvesting combines were down 19%. Farm equipment manufacturers Deere, CNH Industrial and Agco recently withdrew 2020 sales guidance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

Weather Returning as Driving Factor for Grains -- Market Talk

09:43 ET - With the start of planting season imminent, grains traders are shifting more attention onto weather patterns hitting the US Midwest, says Allendale Inc. "Traders will begin watching weather maps more closely as U.S. farmers get ready to start planting in the next few weeks," says the firm. Lower than average temperatures are expected across the farm belt, with wet conditions in the Midwest and Delta expected this week -- all slowing down farmer preparations for planting, says John Baranick, an agricultural meteorologist with DTN. Early in trading Monday, corn and soybeans are down 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Close Limit Down -- Market Talk

15:05 ET - Livestock futures on CME finish trading limit down, where they had resided for most of the day. Lean-hog futures finished down 3.75 cents a pound at 44.925c, a drop of 7.7%. Live cattle futures finished down 3c/pound at 81.375c, a decline of 3.6%. Both contracts will trade tomorrow at extended limits of 4.5c a pound. Today's declines were linked mostly to staffing issues stemming from coronavirus, after Smithfield Foods opted to close their Sioux Falls plant over the weekend. "Covid-19 outbreaks are causing plants to close," AgResource says. "And the employee unions representing the workers are asking for greater employee spacing and higher wages for the elevated health risks." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 13 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 13 +$ 27.82 -$ 20.09 Apr 10 +$ 22.58 -$ 20.22 Apr 9 +$ 17.31 -$ 23.94 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 95.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.93 per hundred pounds, to $225.86, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.07 per hundred pounds, to $211.40. The total load count was 113. Wholesale pork prices rose 6 cents, to $52.39 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.