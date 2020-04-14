LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Pork Group Says No Immediate Danger of Shortages -- Market Talk

14:42 ET - The National Pork Producers Council says there's no near-term danger of shortages in bacon, hams and other pork products, even as two major plants have shut down in recent days due to coronavirus spread among employees. "Packers have record large amounts of product in storage," says Dermot Hayes, an Iowa State University economist, on a NPPC conference call. "We have several weeks, possibly months of supply." NPPC officials say the crisis is on farms, where hog farmers have seen prices drop and now face losses of $37 per hog, the group estimates. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Red Robin To Cut Jobs, Pay As It Closes Additional Stores

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. said it will cut some general and administrative positions and reduce pay for workers, as the company temporarily closes additional stores amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The casual-dining restaurant chain will cut 50 restaurant support center positions, effective Friday, the company said. It will also cut pay by about 20% for all non-furloughed restaurant support center employees and restaurant supervisory staff, effective April 20.

Ruth's Chris Steak House Gets $20 Million From Coronavirus Aid Program

The owner of the high-end Ruth's Chris Steak House chain is among the first public companies to disclose it has received a government-backed loan to keep people on its payroll.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc., a company with more than 5,000 workers, received $20 million in forgivable loans on April 7, according to a securities filing. That is four days after the Small Business Administration opened the application window on its $350 billion Payroll Protection Program.

Corn Futures Fall as Ethanol Woes Mount

Corn for May delivery fell 1.7% to $3.26 a bushel on the CBOT as traders took a hands-off approach while ethanol's outlook suffers from uncertainty about when the U.S. economy will reopen.

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $5.48 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.9% to $8.47 a bushel.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Mixed; Hogs Extend Losses -- Market Talk

15:24 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished trading mixed -- with lean hog futures finishing down 2.2% to 43.95 cents per pound while live cattle futures rose 3% to 83.8 cents per pound. For hogs, today's decline makes it the fourth trading session in a row that hog futures have finished lower -- and makes it over 40% that the June contract has shed in the past three weeks. Year-to-date, June hog futures are down 51%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 14 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 14 +$ 32.77 -$ 19.88 Apr 13 +$ 27.82 -$ 20.09 Apr 10 +$ 22.58 -$ 20.22 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 81 cents per hundred pounds, to $226.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $4.37 per hundred pounds, to $215.77. The total load count was 143. Wholesale pork prices rose 20 cents, to $53.07 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.