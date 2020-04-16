LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Outback Steakhouse Owner Bloomin' Comparable Sales Drop as Restaurants Close

Bloomin' Brands Inc. said its comparable restaurant sales, or those at restaurants that are open for 18 months or more, fell 10.4% for the quarter ended March 29 as the company shifted its business model off its premises amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comparable restaurant sales at the owner of Outback Steakhouse and other chain restaurants nosedived as much as 69.5% for the week ended March 29, it said Thursday. Before the outbreak escalated in the U.S., comparable sales were up 2.6% in the U.S. for the two months ended Feb. 23.

Dine Brands to Furlough Workers Temporarily; Board Evaluating Dividend Policy

Dine Brands Global Inc. said it would furlough certain employees who work in restaurant support centers and its company-operated restaurants temporarily.

Dine Brands, which owns IHOP and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, didn't say how many people would be affected by the temporary furloughs. The company said it would still provide those employees with different medical benefits and it is also waiving the premium expenses for those people temporarily.

Tyson Foods to Provide Face Coverings for All Employees

Tyson Foods Inc. said a recent shipment of face coverings is allowing it to require and provide all employees with face coverings at all plants, feed mills, cold storages and offices.

The company said last weekend its facilities across the U.S. began receiving face coverings for team members, including federal inspectors working in its buildings, and it expects its current supply to last up to four months.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farm Income to Sag Due to Coronavirus -- Market Talk

13:26 ET - The coronavirus pandemic may take a $20B bite out of farm incomes in 2020, according to research from the Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri. In research released this week, FAPRI projects that reductions in agricultural commodity prices due to reduced demand amidst the pandemic will be the biggest factor eating into farmer incomes--with corn projected at an average price of $3.35 per bushel, while soybeans are placed at $8.27 per bushel and wheat is placed at $4.58 per bushel. Wheat and soybean futures on the CBOT are currently trading above these targets, but are expected to fall to meet them. In trading Thursday, wheat is down 1.4%, soybeans off 0.6%, and corn is up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

AB Foods to Report Higher 1H Earnings, FY to Fall Short -- Market Talk

1451 GMT - Associated British Foods is likely to report higher first-half earnings on Tuesday Apr. 21, though annual earnings will probably miss hopes, says A.J. Bell. The brokerage expects the food producer and owner of clothing retailer Primark to report earnings per share of 62.5 pence against 61p a year ago, thanks to higher margins at Primark and in its grocery and sugar businesses. "Management is unlikely to feel able to give too much by way of guidance for the second half or full-year performance, other than to repeat its statement of Apr. 3 that full-year earnings are now likely to come in 'much lower' than originally anticipated," says Bell's Russ Mould. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Eases After Hitting Limit Up, Hogs Finish Lower -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - Cattle futures on the CME relax after hitting limit up of 3 cents per pound, but still finish higher--up 2% at 86.475 cents per pound. June cattle futures are now up 6.2% since the start of the week. As long as cattle futures don't plummet tomorrow, it'll be the second week in a row that cattle futures have improved. Lean hog futures, meanwhile, fall 3.3% to 43.175 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 16 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 16 +$ 40.64 -$ 16.18 Apr 15 +$ 31.35 -$ 22.74 Apr 14 +$ 32.77 -$ 19.88 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $5.34 per hundred pounds, to $235.87, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.76 per hundred pounds, to $225.98. The total load count was 137. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.05, to $54.21 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.