LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Shake Shack Reports Preliminary 1Q Operating Loss

Shake Shack Inc. reported an operating loss for the first quarter on a preliminary basis as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sales for the restaurant chain.

The New York City-based company said its preliminary operating loss in the first quarter was $800,000, including $1.1 million of impairment of property and equipment.

Yum China a Good Pick Despite Likely 1Q Earnings Decline -- Market Talk

0638 GMT - Yum China is likely to remain a good buy in China's food and beverage sector, despite expected declines in 1Q earnings due to large-scale store closures and demand slump during the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferies says. The firm is expected to post a net loss in 1Q on lower sales and margin squeeze, Jefferies says. However, the bank keeps the stock at buy, given its solid advancement in online delivery business, which could help drive better-than-peer recovery as the pandemic's impact on the dining industry drags on. Yum China's healthy balance sheet would also support dividend levels, Jefferies says. Shares last closed 2.4% lower at US$43.57. (yifan.wang@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Kansas City Southern Sees 20% Jump in Food Products Revenues -- Market Talk

0852 ET - While most of railway operator Kansas City Southern's 1Q earnings uptick was attributed to higher revenues in its chemicals and petroleum segment, the company also reported a 20% jump in revenues stemming from the shipment of food products, which totaled $42.7M for the quarter ending March 31. Grain shipment revenues also rose, growing 7% to $77.8M even as actual carloads shipped stayed flat. Front-month grain futures prices on the CBOT saw support in January and February, buoyed by hopes that a trade deal with China would yield higher overseas exports. However, the effect of coronavirus stifling world economies took a sizable chunk out of grains futures prices in mid-March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Milk Prices Have Fallen. Pizza, Cheese, and China All Played a Part. -- Barrons.com

Milk prices this year have more than erased the gains they scored for all of 2019, as the closure of restaurants and schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 forced changes in the dairy market and in consumer buying behavior.

"The dairy industry remains stuck in a challenging and unfortunate position" because the processing pipeline is becoming backed up due to the abrupt loss in demand, says Rick Kment, market analyst at commodity analysis provider DTN.

Milk is a perishable product and the "ability to store it unprocessed for more than a couple of days is nearly impossible," he says, adding that with processing plants at full capacity, farmers have had to dump excess milk.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Turn Higher -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished higher, rising 1.3% to 43.725 cents per pound. Hog futures rose alongside pork cutouts -- with pork belly cutouts rising over $10 per hundredweight per $51.95 per cwt Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, live cattle futures slipped 0.2% to 86.3 cents per pound, continuing the relaxation of the June contract after it hit a limit high briefly on Thursday. "Traders see the stronger beef price as a reason to suspect that packers will clean up any backlog of cattle in the country," says RJO Futures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 17 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 17 +$ 51.64 -$ 5.56 Apr 16 +$ 40.64 -$ 16.18 Apr 15 +$ 31.35 -$ 22.74 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. ßA positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Data is currently unavailable.