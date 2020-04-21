LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Chipotle to Pay $25 Million to Resolve Foodborne Illness Charges -- Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it would pay $25 million to resolve criminal charges stemming from a string of foodborne-illness outbreaks connected to its restaurants that sickened more than 1,000 people.

The restaurant chain and the Justice Department said Tuesday that Chipotle agreed to pay the fine and enter a deferred prosecution agreement, allowing it to avoid conviction if the company maintains an improved food safety program.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Could Hogs Sink Lower Than Zero? -- Market Talk

09:21 ET - Yesterday's drop in May WTI crude oil futures to negative $37.63 per barrel has traders considering the possibility of other commodities dropping below zero--with hogs being one potential casualty, says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. "While hogs are still very cheap historically, crude is an example that we can still head lower," says VanDyke. "With more packing plants slowing or shutting doors we have similar issues in the livestock sector." Hog futures rose Monday, but are currently trading at 46.25 cents per pound--still very low. Outside of oil and diesel, hogs are the worst performing commodity year-to-date, according to WSJ data. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farmers Ahead of 2019 Pace in Plantings -- Market Talk

09:08 ET - US farmers are planting their row crops at a pace faster than last year, according to the USDA's weekly crop progress report released late Monday afternoon. Corn planting progress is at 7% currently, up from 5% at the same time last year. Soybean progress is at 2%, up from 1% at this time last year. While it is still very early in the planting season, traders expect that farmers will try to get as much done as possible early in the season, in case heavy rains again derail their crop-planting plans. "Farmers remember the tight planting window last year and we would expect that extra effort will be given this year to get the crop planted in a timely manner," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Beyond Meat To Start Selling Plant-Based Beef in Starbucks China Stores

One of America's largest purveyors of fake meat will start selling its products in China from Wednesday, taking advantage of the country's reopening after authorities there slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beyond Meat Inc. said products incorporating its "plant-based minced beef" will be sold at more than 3,300 Starbucks stores across China, marking the Los Angeles-based food producer's market entry into the world's second-largest economy. Items on Starbucks's menu will include lasagna with cheese, pasta with pesto, and a spicy and sour tortilla wrap that all contain Beyond Beef, which is designed to mimic the taste, texture and smell of ground beef.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Rally Extends, Cattle Falls -- Market Talk

16:39 ET - Lean hogs futures on the CME extended their rally for a second day, with the June contract finishing 4% higher at 48.1 cents per pound. That makes it 10% that hog futures have risen since the close of trading Friday, and the highest that hog futures have traded at in nearly two weeks. The run-up may be in reaction to prices plummeting in recent weeks, signaling that a floor has been found. "More packing plants are either slowing or closing due to coronavirus, tightening supplies of product, with prices pushing higher," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. Cattle futures finished down for the third session in a row, closing down 1.2% at 84.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 21 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 21 +$ 70.35 +$ 15.62 Apr 20 +$ 67.06 +$ 8.13 Apr 17 +$ 51.64 -$ 5.56 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 110.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 111.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $11.47 per hundred pounds, to $259.85, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $10.83 per hundred pounds, to $248.82. The total load count was 78. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.48, to $69.00 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.