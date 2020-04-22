LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Foods Suspends Operations at Largest Pork Plant

Tyson Foods Inc. on Wednesday said it will indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant due to worker absenteeism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Springdale, Ark., meat company said the pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, which was already running at reduced output levels, will stop production this week until further notice.

Tyson said it will offer testing for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to the plant's 2,800 employees later this week.

Trump Administration Boosts Food-Stamp Benefits

The U.S. Agriculture Department is boosting monthly benefits for food stamp recipients as millions of Americans face unemployment and hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA on Wednesday said it had increased monthly benefits for the nation's food-stamp program, called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, by $2 billion per month, or 40%, through emergency measures in all 50 states. The measures could mean a bump of $240 per month for the average five-person household, bringing the total benefit to $768 per month.

Hellman & Friedman Cashing in More Grocery Outlet Chips -- Market Talk

0712 ET - Hellman & Friedman continues to reduce its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding, the discount food retailer it took public last year. The private equity firm is selling about 13.9M Grocery Outlet shares in a secondary offering, assuming the underwriters exercise their greenshoe. That would drop Hellman's stake to 14% from the roughly 62% interest it held after the June IPO, which priced at $22 a share. Grocery Outlet closed Tuesday at $35.11. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Aramark Releases 2Q Guidance, Sees Potential for Impairment

Aramark released earnings guidance for its fiscal second quarter, flagging a potential impairment of $100 million to $200 million related to the balance of goodwill in its international business segment.

The food, facilities management and uniforms company said Wednesday it expects to record an operating loss of $106 million, income of $4 million and revenue of about $3.7 billion for the quarter. It forecast a per-share loss of 81 cents to 39 cents.

Brazil's Food Exports Threatened By Deforestation -- Market Talk

16:54 ET - Brazil's key exports of food commodities face renewed threats from environmental activism, given signs that deforestation is set to be the highest in over a decade. Official data indicates deforestation is already larger than in previous years, even ahead of its usual peak in the mid-year dry season. That means 2020's final tally is almost certain to be higher than 2019's, giving ammunition to competing farmers in coveted markets, such as the European Union, to curb imports of Brazilian soy and beef, part of which is produced in deforested areas. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

AB Foods' Underlying Strength Has It Well Placed, HSBC Says -- Market Talk

1254 GMT - Associated British Foods looks resilient despite coronavirus-related uncertainty, HSBC says, raising its price target on the food producer and owner of retailer Primark to 2,425 pence from 2,345 pence. ABF's nonretail businesses did well, with another strong update from its grocery business, HSBC says. The investment bank also highlights Primark's scale, low-cost operations, expansion potential and balance-sheet strength. "With 1H results in line with expectations, the key uncertainty is at what point lockdowns in key Primark markets will end," HSBC's Paul Rossington says, re-iterating his buy recommendation. "This will determine when Primark can re-open stores and the rate at which it can recover sales while social-distancing measures remain." Shares rise 0.6% to 1,877 pence. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finishes Lower on Supply Chain Concerns -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish slightly lower--with live cattle futures finishing down 0.2% to 83.925 cents per pound and lean hog futures off 0.4% at 47.9 cents per pound. The closure of meat processing plants suggests a buildup of meat products, particularly on the pork side of the market. "The infection has caused a breakdown in the US supply line that is starting to cause a backup of hogs in country markets," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The concern now is how long it may take for packers to resume operations and process the huge hog inventory." On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced it would suspend operations indefinitely at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant starting this week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 22 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 22 +$ 72.82 +$ 23.38 Apr 21 +$ 70.35 +$ 15.62 Apr 20 +$ 67.06 +$ 8.13 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 117.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 118.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose $15.90 per hundred pounds, to $275.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $12.20 per hundred pounds, to $261.02. The total load count was 93. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.61, to $72.61 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.