LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Foods Closes Washington Beef Site for Worker Covid-19 Testing

Tyson Foods Inc.'s Tyson Fresh Meats subsidiary will temporarily stop production at its beef facility in Pasco, Wash., while the site's workers are tested for Covid-19.

Local health officials will work with Tyson to test the 1,400 workers, Tyson said Thursday.

Borden Dairy Floats Merger With Bankrupt Milk Processor Dean Foods

Borden Dairy Co. and Dean Foods Co. bondholders want to merge the two bankrupt dairy companies, proposing an alternative to Dean's pending merger with a major U.S. dairy cooperative.

Dean, the top U.S. milk processor by sales, is racing to ease antitrust concerns around its proposed tie-up with cooperative Dairy Farmers of America Inc. and to close their $433 million merger. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Justice Department antitrust officials were nearing a settlement with DFA that would let the acquisition move forward.

Beef in Cold Storage 11% Higher -- Market Talk

11:26 ET - Some 502.4 million pounds of beef are in cold storage through March, according to the USDA's cold storage report released late yesterday. That's 11% higher than this time last year, according to the USDA. "We think the slowdown in foodservice demand likely caused some grinding beef to back up in cold storage," says Steiner Consulting Group in a note Thursday. "Also some of the imported beef that normally would have gone directly to fast food customers may have backed up in cold storage too." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Hormel To Pay Over $7M in Second Round of Bonuses to Plant Production Workers

Hormel Foods Corp. will pay new cash bonuses of more than $7 million to plant production workers in the first week of July, in addition to the $4 million paid in April.

Hormel, whose brands include Skippy, Spam and Applegate, said "what we are facing today would have been far worse if grocery store shelves were empty," and that people in the food industry "should be recognized for the heroic and purposeful work they are doing and they have our most sincere appreciation and gratitude."

Domino's Sees Higher Sales in April

Domino's Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported that its U.S. sales accelerated in April as consumers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said U.S. same-store sales increased 7.1% compared with last year between March 23 and April 19. Overall U.S. retail sales were 10.7% higher during that period, the company reported.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Hit 2-Week High -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Lean-hog futures have posted a small rally in the wake of coronavirus shutting down food-service demand nationwide. The June contract has finished higher for three out of the last four sessions, and its uptick of 7.8% puts it at a close of 51.625 cents a pound--a price level unseen since April 8. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures fall 1.2% at 82.925c, their lowest level in over a week. Traders are on edge waiting to see tomorrow's Cattle on Feed report, wondering how big the supply bottleneck for slaughter-cattle actually is. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 23 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 23 +$ 79.16 +$ 30.43 Apr 22 +$ 72.82 +$ 23.38 Apr 21 +$ 70.35 +$ 15.62 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 122.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 123.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $8.54 per hundred pounds, to $284.29, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $11.87 per hundred pounds, to $272.89. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.28, to $75.89 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.