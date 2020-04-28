LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Trump to Take Executive Action to Keep Meat-Processing Plants Open -- Update

President Trump is planning to take action later Tuesday to mandate that meat-processing plants remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official.

The official said the president would invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law, to keep the facilities open. Another person familiar with the matter said he would designate the plants as critical infrastructure under the law and take steps to improve safety for employees at the facilities.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Food-Service Downturn Hits Hormel Units -- Market Talk

0740 ET - Two Hormel Foods units are furloughing about 350 employees due to the plunge in food-service business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Dan's Prize, which supplies meat products to the restaurant and food-service industry, says it's furloughing 197 of its roughly 530 employees, while Fontanini Foods, which supplies Italian products to food-service venues, says it will furlough about 150 of its nearly 500 workers. The companies say the furloughs are effective May 4, adding that they expect the employees will return as business recovers. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Soybeans Fall Amid Meatpacking Closures

Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.5% to $8.32 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday. Traders worried about soymeal consumption as coronavirus forces closures of meatpacking plants nationwide.

Corn for July delivery fell 0.4% to $3.12 a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery rose 0.2% to $5.26 a bushel.

Cheese off a Truck: Farmers Try to Salvage Food, and Some Sales

Dobson, N.C., a destination for fans of "The Andy Griffith Show," drew throngs of visitors this month for another reason -- the local chicken plant was selling leftovers in bulk.

When restaurants shut down en masse last month as coronavirus spread across the U.S., farmers and suppliers were left with a glut of food grown for diners even as grocery store shelves emptied and lines formed outside food banks.

Emerging Markets In Focus for Mondelez Earnings -- Market Talk

1403 ET - Mondelez International, the maker of Oreo cookies, Triscuit crackers and other snacks, is scheduled to report 1Q results after the market closes and investors will be watching how the pandemic plays out across developed and developing markets. Last week, Hershey reported weaker-than-expected sales amid slack demand in China, while Unilever also said sales were hit by lockdowns in China and India. "For sales, we think the largest uncertainty is the impact of lockdowns in India .... and possibly oil-related softness in the Middle East," Wells Fargo analysts said in a note about Mondelez last Friday. Shares tick down 0.7% in afternoon trading and are off 7.2% year to date. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Higher As Supply Fears Linger -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - Livestock futures end the trading session with gains, although reports that President Trump may order meatpacking plants to stay open despite coronavirus sapped some momentum. Hog futures jumped as high as 10% this morning, on fears of a food-supply breakdown. June lean hog futures finish trading up only 1.7% at 56.2 cents per pound, while live cattle futures end the day up 0.8% at 84.7 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 28 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 28 +$ 99.27 +$ 55.07 Apr 27 +$102.68 +$ 45.05 Apr 24 +$ 84.99 +$ 30.54 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 141.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 147.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $18.98 per hundred pounds, to $330.82, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $22.10 per hundred pounds, to $320.88. The total load count was 99. Wholesale pork prices rose $4.66, to $87.35 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.