LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Wendy's Burgers Unavailable at Some Restaurants as Meat Supplies Tighten

Wendy's Co. is limiting menu items, including its signature fresh-beef hamburgers, at some locations as closures of coronavirus-hit meat plants start to squeeze restaurant supplies.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin, Ohio, chain said the company is continuing to regularly supply its restaurants with hamburgers, but that some menu items may be limited on a temporary basis given the meat-supply crunch.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Tyson Resuming Production at Washington Beef Plant -- Market Talk

1000 ET - Tyson Foods says its resuming limited production at its Pasco, Wash., beef plant, which it temporarily idled on April 23 to test employees for Covid-19. Tyson says it made changes at the plant to promote social distancing and that it implemented additional protective measures that follow guidance from federal agencies. The company says employees who haven't been tested won't be allowed to return to work, while those who tested positive for Covid-19 won't be able to return until they meet CDC criteria. Tyson has temporarily closed several plants for deep cleaning amid the coronavirus pandemic, and its CEO says the top US meat supplier won't hesitate to enact further closures when the need arises. Tyson up 3.6% to $57.33. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Impossible Burger Debuts at More Than 1,700 Kroger-Owned Stores

Impossible Foods said its Impossible Burger is launching this week at more than 1,700 stores owned by Kroger Co., expanding its U.S. availability to about 2,700 U.S. grocery stores.

The meat substitute company said "our existing retail partners have achieved record sales of Impossible Burger in recent weeks." The company said "we expect our retail footprint to expand more than 50-fold in 2020."

Farmer Sentiment Hits 3-Year Low -- Market Talk

13:18 ET - Worries about coronavirus's effect on agricultural supply chains and consumer buying habits has farmer sentiment at a three-year low, according to the latest data put out by Purdue University and CME Group. The Ag Barometer, a study of farmer sentiment done by the two groups, shows over half of farmers surveyed are worried about Covid-19's effect on their profitability, and 54% of farmers expect to apply for federal Covid-19 assistance programs. This comes as the USDA reports the spring corn crop is over half-planted as of late yesterday, a much-faster pace than last year's waterlogged planting season. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Lower as Some Plants Reopen -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished lower - with live cattle futures down 1.8% to 86.475 cents per pound and lean hog futures down 1.9% to 64.275 cents per pound. The reopening of some meatpacking plants as supplies on the retail level appear slim appear to have put some pressure on futures. "This comes on the heels of retail stores limiting consumer purchases to ensure beef, pork, and poultry supplies will be rationed out," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Setzer adds that while restarting these plants is ultimately a positive for meat consumption in the US, it will take some time for operations to fully resume. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 5 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 5 +$157.66 +$108.71 May 4 +$142.42 +$ 95.75 May 1 +$137.15 +$ 94.13 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 189.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 191.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $18.94 per hundred pounds, to $428.99, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $34.05 per hundred pounds, to $410.71. The total load count was 129. Wholesale pork prices rose $5.91, to $112.30 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.