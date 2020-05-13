LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

United Natural Foods Shares Jump as Consumers Load Pantries Amid Pandemic

United Natural Foods Inc. shares soared 28% Wednesday morning after the food distributor said heightened consumer purchases of food amid the Covid-19 pandemic is giving its business a tailwind.

"Customer demand for both our natural and conventional products surged early in our fiscal third quarter and remains elevated," Chief Executive Steven Spinner said in a statement Tuesday.

For that quarter, which ended May 2, preliminary results show the distributor's net sales are up 12% versus the comparable period to $6.67 billion. Net income jumped to $88 million from $57 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings more than doubled to $1.40 a share.

Coronavirus Meat Shortages Have Plant-Based Food Makers' Mouths Watering

Plant-based food makers are racing to fill in for missing cuts in supermarket meat cases, after the coronavirus disrupted operations at meatpacking plants.

Companies like Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc. and Tofurky Co. say they are ramping up production, discounting their plant-based meat alternatives to appeal to more consumers and expanding into more stores -- sometimes at the request of grocery chains that are running short of staple meat products.

"This is a peak moment for trial potential among regular meat eaters," said Pat Brown, Impossible Foods's chief executive.

Uber Discusses Grubhub Takeover Valuing Food Deliverer at Roughly $6 Billion -- 4th Update

Uber Technologies Inc. and Grubhub Inc. are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are considering a deal that would value Grubhub stock at around 1.9 Uber shares, or just over $60 per Grubhub share based on trading Wednesday afternoon, the people said.

STORIES OF INTEREST

McDonald's Kicks in for Reopening Advertising -- Market Talk

13:31 ET - McDonald's says it will help markets particularly impacted by the coronavirus to reopen operations by contributing to owners' marketing funds. The burger giant expects to pay roughly $100M into marketing funds pooled by US store owners, along with roughly $100M for the international markets where it owns stores. The company also plans to provide direct financial assistance to some particularly hard-hit markets. "This program is designed to fuel growth and support those hardest hit," CEO Chris Kempczinski says in a video message to the company. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Amazon's Rise in Grocery Category Gives Boost to UNFI -- Market Talk

15:54 ET - Amazon's emergence as a predominant player in the grocery-delivery space has helped lift the sales of food wholesalers like United Natural Foods. As consumers stockpile on pantries due to the coronavirus pandemic, UNFI says preliminary 3Q sales were up 12% to around $6.67B. "With recent increases in at home food consumption coupled with the actual emergence of AMZN as a leading grocery player, UNFI's prospects appear brighter than a few months ago," Oppenheimer says. However, the firm adds, "we believe a path to stronger cash generation and deleverage is needed for a sustained bull run in UNFI shares." UNFI's stock, which has roughly doubled in the past 12 months, soars 44% to $22.39. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; @mskimberlychin)

America Is Stuck at Home, But Food-Delivery Companies Still Struggle to Profit

The coronavirus pandemic handed food-delivery companies an unprecedented business opportunity: millions of Americans stuck at home, missing their favorite restaurants.

Yet they are struggling to profit from one of the greatest food delivery markets in decades. Companies including Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.'s Uber Eats division, are losing money on delivery orders or barely breaking even. And they say they aren't sure how many diners will stick with delivery after stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish on the Downside -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - Livestock futures on the CME close the day lower, with live cattle falling 3.4% to 93.875 cents per pound and lean hogs dropping 5.6% to 57.875 cents per pound. The decline in prices seen in both products can be attributed to falling cutout prices--a sign that availability of pork and beef is slowly improving in the U.S. Even so, a prolonged decline in cutout prices isn't expected, says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. "Sure, the cutout will top out at some point but that does not mean the cash steer market and cash hog market collapses when it happens," says Smith. "Processing margins are huge." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 13 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 13 +$166.35 +$116.71 May 12 +$155.55 +$106.65 May 11 +$176.82 +$127.31 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 211.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 209.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell $9.40 per hundred pounds, to $465.99, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $13.73 per hundred pounds, to $437.24. The total load count was 132. Wholesale pork prices rose $4.68, to $116.02 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.