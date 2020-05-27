Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Archer Daniels, Marfrig Plan Plant-Based Foods Venture

Marfrig Global Foods SA and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Wednesday said they are forming a joint venture to make and sell plant-based food products across South American and North American markets.

Brazilian meat titan Marfrig will initially own 70% of the venture, called PlantPlus Foods, while Chicago agribusiness giant ADM will own 30%.

Papa John's Says Demand Remains Elevated

Papa John's International Inc. has experienced a continued streak of higher demand as the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded in North America, the pizza chain said Wednesday.

Comparable year-over-year sales growth between April 27 and May 24 was 33.5% at Papa John's restaurants in North America. That followed year-over-year growth of 26.9% at North America restaurants between March 30 and April 26.

STORIES OF INTEREST

First Corn Condition Report Shows Healthy Crop -- Market Talk

08:45 ET - The USDA released its first corn condition report for the year following the market's close Tuesday, showing a healthy corn crop. 70% of US corn is in either good or excellent condition, the USDA says. At this point last year, the agency hadn't even begun to survey the crop's condition, given the lateness of planting due to record wet weather. Corn futures on the CBOT are up 0.5% in pre-market trading Wednesday, but the health and size of the US corn crop is expected to keep pressure on futures. "The rally probably does not have much upside potential without dry weather or heat midsummer," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage, who forecasts that corn prices could fall to as low as $2.70 to $2.90 per bushel this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Closes Above $1 For First Time Since March -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finished the day up 1.5%, at $1.00725 per pound. It's the first time live cattle futures have closed above $1 per pound since March 31, and makes it nearly 24% that the cattle contract has risen since finding a decade-low of roughly 81 cents per pound on April 24. Meanwhile, lean hog futures fell 0.5% to 59.3 cents per pound, cutting into yesterday's 6.6% jump. While hog prices are down in May, they are still well up from April price trough of 41 cents per pound -- a 44% uptick. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 27 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
May 27       +$99.03             +$ 56.17 
 
May 26       +$116.51            +$ 74.89 
 
May 22       +$115.37            +$ 73.15 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  169.2 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  166.4 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell $7.72 per hundred pounds, to $377.77, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $9.82 per hundred pounds, to $350.20. The total load count was 175. Wholesale pork prices fell $8.71, to $87.86 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 5.04% 39 Delayed Quote.-19.89%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.47% 320.5 End-of-day quote.-17.73%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.58% 134.8 End-of-day quote.-11.37%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 100.8 End-of-day quote.-20.29%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS 4.94% 12.96 End-of-day quote.30.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
05:36pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:43pMaterials Up As EU Unveils Stimulus Plan -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 27
DJ
12:05pBTS Says North American Transborder Freight Fell in March
DJ
10:15aConsumer Spending Seen Down 12.9% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:23aZimbabwe gold miners to keep more export earnings in dollars
RE
05/26Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market, raises Brent forecast
RE
05/26LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/26USDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Progress-May 26
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group