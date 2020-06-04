LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson to Benefit From Higher Margins as Production Ramps Up -- Market Talk

1437 ET - Tyson is set to benefit from higher margins as it begins to reopen plants and ramp up production, Bernstein says. The meat-packing industry is seeing record-high margins thanks to livestock slaughter remaining substantially below year-ago levels. Prices are at $102 per head of pork and $978 per head of beef, Bernstein says. Moreover, the global pork shortage in China due to the African swine fever there should "support protein demand and pricing," Bernstein says. The firm upgraded Tyson's stock to outperform from market-perform and raised its price target to $83 from $62. Tyson's shares are currently up 6% at $63.73. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; mskimberlychin)

Ruth's Hit with Higher Beef Prices -- Market Talk

0842 ET - Ruth's Hospitality Group says the steakhouse chain experienced higher beef prices in May, and expects the costs to continue to rise in June. The coronavirus has caused disruptions to beef supplies, including with cuts that have to be further processed by hand. The chain says in a filing that 39 of its restaurants remain closed due to the pandemic. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Food Prices Fell for Fourth Consecutive Month in May But Rate of Decline Slowed

Global food prices continued their decline in May as the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand while supplies remained strong, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday.

The UN FAO's Food Price Index dropped to 162.5 points in May, a 1.9% fall from the previous month.

That marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline for the index which tracks the prices of common food commodities. However, the rate of decline slowed in May from April, suggesting the impact of the virus was waning.

STORIES OF INTEREST

J.M. Smucker Anticipates Higher Commodity Prices -- Market Talk

13:41 ET - J.M. Smucker, maker of Jif peanut butter as well as Folgers and Cafe Bustelo coffee, has factored in higher commodity costs to its fiscal 2021 forecasts, Chief Financial Officer Tucker H. Marshall tells analysts on a conference call. The company's full-year guidance for adjusted earnings-per-share anticipates increased commodity costs for peanuts and unroasted coffee beans, Marshall says, and higher commodity costs are one focus of a new margin-management program, the company adds. Shares fall 4% to $109.72 following the company's F4Q results, which show higher 4Q revenue but forecast slightly lower sales in fiscal year 2021. (mattgrossman@wsj.com; @mattgrossman)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Higher on Weaker USD -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Livestock futures finished higher, with CME lean hog futures up 0.2% to 53.575 cents per pound, while live cattle futures finished 0.6% higher at 97.925 cents per pound. A weaker US dollar is one factor that helped pull livestock futures higher, even if today's export sales report didn't show strong new sales activity for beef or pork. "Weekly export data was released this morning and there may have been a sigh of relief for what it did not contain -- more cancellations from China," says Steiner Consulting Group. New pork sales totaled 17,300 metric tons, while beef sales totaled 12,300 tons. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 4 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 4 +$ 82.93 +$ 25.79 Jun 3 +$ 79.85 +$ 26.97 Jun 2 +$ 77.96 +$ 25.59 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 122.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 125.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell $23.64 per hundred pounds, to $272.26, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $16.37 per hundred pounds, to $260.41. The total load count was 166. Wholesale pork prices fell 55 cents, to $73.73 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.