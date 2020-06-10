Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Tyson Foods Cooperating in U.S. Probe of Chicken Price-Fixing

Tyson Foods Inc., the leading U.S. chicken producer, said it is cooperating in a Justice Department price-fixing investigation under a leniency program that will allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for aiding in the continuing probe of other poultry suppliers.

After receiving a grand jury subpoena in April 2019, Tyson discovered that some of its employees were implicated in the alleged scheme. The company said it approached the Justice Department, disclosing its own actions and seeking leniency.

United Natural Foods 3Q Sales Rise on Pantry Loading

United Natural Foods Inc. said its sales for the fiscal third quarter rose as consumers stocked up amid Covid-19 lockdown orders.

The food wholesaler on Wednesday posted net income of $88.1 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with $57.09 million, or $1.12 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.40 a share, ahead of the $1.20 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Red Robin to Keep Smaller Menu -- Market Talk

0901 ET - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers says stripping about a third of the items from its menus after the pandemic hit improved its operations, and guests haven't complained significantly. Removing 55 items from the casual-dining chain's menu helped with kitchen speed and efficiency as it reduced staff, executives say in 1Q earnings. It also made the food better, as it was more consistent, they say. "Given the success, we plan to leverage a simplified menu as part of our ongoing business plan," CEO Paul Murphy says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Ahold Delhaize: Stop & Shop Won't Acquire King Kullen Grocery

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV said Wednesday that its U.S. brand has terminated an agreement to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co.

The Netherlands-based owner of grocery chains said that Stop & Shop and King Kullen made the joint decision not to proceed with the acquisition on the grounds that the terms of the agreement couldn't be reached.

Breakfast, Late Night Declines Hurt Taco Bell -- Market Talk

11:23 ET - The disruption of morning and evening eating rituals due to the pandemic continues to hurt Taco Bell, parent-company Yum Brands says in a filing. Traffic at breakfast and late-night is down significantly for the taco chain, its one brand serving breakfast and a favorite with young people out late. KFC and Pizza Hut are benefiting from their dinner business, the company says. Pizza Hut in early May in the US recorded its highest delivery and carry-out average sales week in the past eight years, the company says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Premier Foods Share Value May Double on Hovis Sale -- Market Talk

1313 GMT - Premier Foods would benefit greatly from the potential GBP100 million sale of bread maker Hovis, in which it has a 49% interest, Shore Capital says. The owner of popular U.K. brands including Mr. Kipling cakes and Ambrosia may well see its share value doubling again, the investment group says, noting the stock is already trading at more than twice as much it was in April. "A sale would represent another particularly helpful step down in net debt and would further underscore the scope for a structural re-rating," Shore Capital says. The investment group has a buy rating on the stock. Shares are up 10% at 52.4 pence. (matteo.castia@dowjones.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Leads Drop in Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

15:24 ET - Cattle futures on the CBOT led livestock futures lower Wednesday, with live cattle futures down 1.3% to 96.5 cents per pound while lean hog futures fell 0.3% to 52.8 cents per pound. Whether or not an extended downtrend in cattle futures will happen remains to be seen, says RJO Futures. "Cash markets and boxed beef cut-out values continue to trend lower, but the futures market has already priced in a very aggressive break over the next few weeks," says the firm. High slaughter figures have put pressure on both cattle and hog futures in recent days. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 10 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jun 10       +$ 75.29            +$ 13.40 
 
Jun  9       +$ 74.91            +$ 14.41 
 
Jun  8       +$ 80.80            +$ 17.66 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  106.1 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  107.0 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell $10.94 per hundred pounds, to $236.06, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $5.11 per hundred pounds, to $222.84. The total load count was 256. Wholesale pork prices fell 47 cents, to $67.97 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 1.90% 24.09 Delayed Quote.6.03%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 3.74% 10.83 Delayed Quote.33.59%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 132.85 End-of-day quote.-8.43%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 96.575 End-of-day quote.-22.75%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 9.66% 52.2 Delayed Quote.25.76%
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. -13.86% 14.54 Delayed Quote.-48.88%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -3.34% 64.54 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. -20.23% 17.9 Delayed Quote.158.11%
YUM BRANDS -1.54% 94.09 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
05:24pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:58pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 10
DJ
10:15aProducer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:31aIndonesia's May refined tin exports fall 35% y/y - trade ministry
RE
05:14aPlatinum processing continues at Amplats plant despite repairs
RE
03:49aIvory Coast to reduce fees paid by domestic cocoa exporters
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:44aCORRECT : Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.65 Million Tons, Down 0.1% -MPOB
DJ
01:05aMalaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.65 Mln Tons; Down 0.1% -MPOB
DJ
12:47aMalaysia end-May palm oil stocks fall for first time three months
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group