LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

06/11/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

TOP STORIES

WASDE Raises Meat Production Forecasts As Meatpackers Reopen -- Market Talk

12:34 ET - US ranchers will produce 26,674 million pounds of beef this year, the WASDE projects as it raises last month's forecast of 25,764 million pounds. Meatpackers are resuming slaughtering after shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, market analysts say. The increased projection "largely reflects a faster-than-anticipated recovery in the pace of slaughter," the WASDE says in its June report. Pork's projection also increases to 27,766 million pounds from 27,436 million pounds forecast last month. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Bloomin' Brands Shows Improving Sales Trend

Bloomin' Brands restaurants performed at an improving pace over the last month, narrowing the gap compared with last year's sales as locations reopen after closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the week that ended on June 6, the Tampa, Fla.-based company's U.S. restaurants saw comparable sales fall 28.3% compared with last year, an improvement from the 42.2% drop in the week that ended on May 10. The company's Outback Steakhouse brand improved from a 32.8% decline to a 24.7% decline over that period, while its Bonefish Grill restaurants improved to a 40.5% decline, compared with a 62.4% decline in early May.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Zambeef Products Expects Swing to Profit in 1H 2020

Zambeef Products PLC said Thursday that it expects to swing to positive earnings per share for the first half of fiscal 2020, and that its results were encouraging despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond Meat Expands In Europe. Investors Will Cheer. -- Barrons.com

Alternative meat startup Beyond Meat is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Europe. That's good news for shareholders and represents a new bulkhead for EU expansions that will decrease the cost of delivering Beyond products in European markets.

Beyond (ticker: BYND) is opening a new facility in the Netherlands. It's the company's first co-manufacturing facility in Europe. The plant, which will make the Beyond Burger and Beyond sausage, will be owned and operated by Zandbergen, a privately held protein producer.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Close Lower -- Market Talk

15:44 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish down, with most-active live cattle futures off 0.1% to 96.45 cents per pound and lean hog futures losing 1.3% to 52.15 cents per pound. The USDA's WASDE report released at noon forecast a faster-than-anticipated return to full production of US beef and pork, which included a higher production outlook. "The increase in beef and pork production largely reflects a faster-than-anticipated recovery in the pace of slaughter," says the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 11 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jun 11       +$ 77.92            +$ 15.12 
Jun 10       +$ 75.29            +$ 13.40 
Jun  9       +$ 74.91            +$ 14.41 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  106.0 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  106.4 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 50 cents per hundred pounds, to $235.56, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.96 per hundred pounds, to $219.88. The total load count was 181. Wholesale pork prices rose 80 cents, to $68.77 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -8.10% 143.51 Delayed Quote.106.56%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. -11.75% 10.74 Delayed Quote.-44.86%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.51% 131.5 End-of-day quote.-7.62%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 96.85 End-of-day quote.-22.53%
